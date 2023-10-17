Alex Murdaugh's Request to Suspend Conviction Appeal Granted as He Seeks New Trial Over Alleged Jury Tampering
Alex Murdaugh's motion to suspend his conviction appeal and send the case back to the circuit court to consider claims of jury tampering by the Colleton County clerk has been granted, RadarOnline.com can report.
Chief Judge H. Bruce Williams signed the order on Tuesday morning, which paused his appeal and may pave the way for the disgraced South Carolina attorney to take the stand again.
Murdaugh appealed days after he was found guilty in March of shooting and killing his wife, Maggie, and son Paul at the family's hunting property in June 2021 following a six-week trial. He is currently serving two consecutive life sentences.
In September, Murdaugh also pleaded guilty to nearly two dozen fraud and money laundering charges in Charleston. RadarOnline.com told you first that he is expected to be deposed by an insurance company that sued him for pocketing millions after the death of his housekeeper and other clients.
"The recent ruling to stay the appeal and remand the case for a hearing on Alex Murdaugh's motion for a new trial is welcomed news," Murdaugh's attorneys Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin shared in a statement.
Murdaugh's legal victory came after a bombshell filing in which he and his team accused South Carolina court clerk Becky Hill of being an opportunist who tampered with jurors to secure a book deal and TV interviews, claims that she vehemently denied.
Hill released her book, Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders, after the trial and also appeared on season two of Netflix's documentary Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal.
"We intend to proceed expeditiously and will seek a full-blown evidentiary hearing addressing the serious allegations pertaining to improper jury communications by the Clerk of Court," his attorneys stated.
In a previous filing, Murdaugh's lawyers alleged that Hill advised jurors to cast doubt on his testimony and reach a "quick guilty verdict." She was also accused of fibbing to the trial judge to avoid a mistrial.
The docs claimed she misrepresented "critical and material information to the trial judge in her campaign to remove a juror she believed to be favorable to the defense."
"Ms. Hill did these things to secure for herself a book deal and media appearances that would not happen in the event of a mistrial," his lawyers claimed. "Ms. Hill betrayed her oath of office for money and fame."
Hill, for her part, has retained her own attorneys to represent her against the explosive claims.