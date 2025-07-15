'American Idol' Murder Mystery: Show's Music Supervisor Found Dead At Home Alongside Husband — Just Days After Suspect 'Tried to Break In'
An American Idol music supervisor has been found dead inside her Los Angeles home alongside her husband, Thomas Deluca, in what investigators are calling a double homicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to sources, police discovered the couple's bodies on Monday, July 14, during a welfare check, just days after they had been called over a suspect possibly trying to break into the home.
Cops are said to have found blood at the front entrance and then smashed a window to gain entry to the home, which is the moment they found Kaye and Deluca, both with gunshot wounds.
Days earlier, on Thursday, July 10, authorities reportedly received a call for a suspect who was attempting to gain entry and may have been armed with a firearm.
According to neighbors, they saw a mysterious person jumping over a fence and decided to reach out to police. The pair was then not heard from for four days, so a welfare check was made.
The person or persons behind the murder have yet to be apprehended.
Who Was Robin Kaye?
Kaye had worked for the popular singing competition from 2002 to 2023 and won numerous awards for her work. She also worked the same role on Lip Sync Battle.
Kaye was on hand to see several contestants take home the title, including Kelly Clarkson in the show's inaugural season.
She had also been the music supervisor on Miss America specials, according to her IMDB, most recently in 2023.
Another 'Idol' Death
The American Idol family has already seen its share of tragedies this year. In March, Doug Kiker, known as "The Singing Garbage Man," died at age 32, with his fans later learning the cause of death was due to a combined toxic effect of fentanyl, methadone, and amphetamines, as well as recent cocaine use.
The Alabama native became a cult favorite during the series' 18th season and went viral for his audition performance of Bless the Broken Road by Rascal Flatts.
The judges, including Katy Perry at the time, were left in tears by the performance, as they all voted "yes," sending him to Hollywood.
"This was completely unexpected," his sister, Angela Evans, cried in a Facebook post: "We are completely unprepared and are gonna need a little help getting him home from Denver, Colorado, and being able to give the memorial that not only he but anyone deserves."
The singer's other sister, Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez, also remembered her "amazing" brother in a separate post.
"Today, I got the call that no one wants to get. We lost an amazing person today," she wrote.
Carrillos-Ramirez added: "He had the biggest smile and knew how to make you laugh. I know I didn’t raise him, but I never stopped loving him. My parents did an amazing job with him. Douglas Kiker you will forever be missed. Fly high. Say hey to grandma."