EXCLUSIVE: Stevie Wonder’s Heartbreaking History of Being Forced Into Denying He’s Blind

The Superstition singer took a moment to confront the speculation that has followed him for most of his life by concluding with a calm but powerful statement to his adoring crowd: “You know the truth.”

But we can reveal it is only the latest in a string of incidents in which the disabled crooner has been forced to publicly deny cruel rumors he can secretly see — which sources tell us are like a “knife to his heart.”

The soul icon — born Stevland Hardaway Judkins — was diagnosed with Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) as an infant. Caused by excess oxygen in the incubator used after his premature birth, the condition led to a detachment of the retinas and permanent blindness by the time he was just six weeks old.

Despite this, he rose to fame as one of Motown’s most gifted child stars, becoming a symbol of musical brilliance and resilience.