Home > Celebrity > Hailey Bieber

Stress of Marriage to Justin Bieber Takes Its Toll on Wife Hailey as She Opens Up About Painful New Health Condition Amid Her Husband's Money Woes

Picture of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber
Source: @HAILEYBIEBER;INSTAGRAM/@jJUSTINBIEBER;INSTAGRAM

Hailey Bieber has revealed a worrying health condition caused by 'stress' amid her husband's reported money woes.

July 18 2025, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Hailey Bieber has opened up about her fresh health woes as rumors grow over her husband Justin's money issues.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Rhode founder, 28, has been suffering from a "perioral dermatitis flare" and uploaded a close-up selfie to show redness around her chin.

Flare-Up

stus image templates
Source: @HAILEYBIEBER;INSTAGRAM

Hailey revealed she is suffering from 'perioral dermatitis flare' in her Instagram Story.

She explained: "Always flares up when I'm traveling a lot, sleep deprived, hormones, the wrong SPF, new products, stress."

In a separate slide, Hailey shared the "minimal" steps she takes to help combat a flare up.

Alongside another selfie that had a filter, she added: "What I use when I have a flare: so minimal. rinse my face with water, prescription Azelaic, Hypochlorous acid, Clindamycin, Glazing Milk."

The last item on the list is a product from her skincare line Rhode — which she sold to E.l.f. Cosmetics back in May for $1billion.

Cash Rich

Embedded Image
Source: @HAILEYBIEBER;INSTAGRAM

Hailey sold her Rhode brand for $1billion but her reps say the money is separate to Justin's business affairs.

RadarOnline.com revealed this week Hailey has been left outraged over suggestions she's using her fortune to bail out her husband's alleged debt problems.

Rumors had circulated the troubled Canadian pop star was waiting on Hailey to finalize her sale of Rhode before paying off his debt owed to ex-manager Scooter Braun’s company, however, that doesn't seem to be the case.

"The historic sale of Rhode is a huge accomplishment for Hailey and is completely separate from her husband and his business affairs," Hailey's rep explained.

Photo of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey and Justin's marriage has been on the rocks in recent months.

A previous report claimed Justin was struggling to repay his loan to HYBE or the millions in back commissions to Braun, and was waiting on his wife to save the day.

After the Baby singer had canceled his Justice Tour in 2022, Braun's company helped Justin pay back $26million of the original $40million advance he received from AEG.

Justin is now said to only have to pay Braun, 44, $11million in unpaid commissions he allegedly owes him.

In May, after Hailey reeled in $1billion after selling her popular beauty brand Rhode to e.l.f., it was speculated it was done so the model could help manage Justin's new fashion brand, SKYLARK, as well as to keep an eye on him and keep him from crumbling.

"Hailey sold Rhode to E.l.f. for a massive payday. She is now turning her full attention to SKYLRK," an insider at the time explained.

"In the coming weeks, you will see her doing more cross-promotion for this. She's helping him with creative strategy and even product development. It's a calculated shift."

Photo of Hailey Bieber
Source: @HAILEYBIEBER;INSTAGRAM

Hailey shot down rumors her husband, Justin, is waiting on her Rhode payout.

The source continued: "She built Rhode into a billion-dollar brand, cashed out at the peak, and now she's using that momentum to help launch Justin's next chapter. She is trying to be a mogul, and she is on her way."

Meanwhile, Justin, 31, is believed to have sold his 300-song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported $200million in 2022 to "save his life" amid "financial issues."

While the Hulu documentary TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber? claimed Justin was burning money and reported he was "blowing through cash like there’s no tomorrow."

However, the Sorry hitmaker's team shot down the rumors, calling the claims "clickbait stupidity" coming from sources who are "disappointed that they no longer work with Justin."

