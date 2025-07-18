Stress of Marriage to Justin Bieber Takes Its Toll on Wife Hailey as She Opens Up About Painful New Health Condition Amid Her Husband's Money Woes

A previous report claimed Justin was struggling to repay his loan to HYBE or the millions in back commissions to Braun, and was waiting on his wife to save the day.

After the Baby singer had canceled his Justice Tour in 2022, Braun's company helped Justin pay back $26million of the original $40million advance he received from AEG.

Justin is now said to only have to pay Braun, 44, $11million in unpaid commissions he allegedly owes him.

In May, after Hailey reeled in $1billion after selling her popular beauty brand Rhode to e.l.f., it was speculated it was done so the model could help manage Justin's new fashion brand, SKYLARK, as well as to keep an eye on him and keep him from crumbling.

"Hailey sold Rhode to E.l.f. for a massive payday. She is now turning her full attention to SKYLRK," an insider at the time explained.

"In the coming weeks, you will see her doing more cross-promotion for this. She's helping him with creative strategy and even product development. It's a calculated shift."