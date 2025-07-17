Hailey Bieber Rages After Rumors Circulate 'Broke' Husband Justin Is Using Her Rhode Sale Millions to Pay Off His Massive Debt Owed to Ex-Manager Scooter Braun

"The historic sale of Rhode is a huge accomplishment for Hailey and is completely separate from her husband and his business affairs," Hailey's rep explained.

A previous report claimed Justin was struggling to repay his loan to HYBE or the millions in back commissions to Braun, and was waiting on his wife to save the day.

After the Baby singer had canceled his Justice Tour in 2022, Braun's company helped Justin pay back $26million of the original $40million advance he received from AEG.

Justin is now said to only have to pay Braun, 44, $11million in unpaid commissions he allegedly owes him.