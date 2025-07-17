Hailey Bieber Rages After Rumors Circulate 'Broke' Husband Justin Is Using Her Rhode Sale Millions to Pay Off His Massive Debt Owed to Ex-Manager Scooter Braun
Hailey Bieber wants to make one thing clear: she is not using her money to pay off her husband Justin Bieber's million-dollar debt to former manager Scooter Braun's company, HYBE, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rumors had circulated the troubled Canadian pop star was waiting on Hailey to finalize her sale of Rhode before paying off his debt; however, that doesn't seem to be the case.
Waiting On Hailey's Cash?
"The historic sale of Rhode is a huge accomplishment for Hailey and is completely separate from her husband and his business affairs," Hailey's rep explained.
A previous report claimed Justin was struggling to repay his loan to HYBE or the millions in back commissions to Braun, and was waiting on his wife to save the day.
After the Baby singer had canceled his Justice Tour in 2022, Braun's company helped Justin pay back $26million of the original $40million advance he received from AEG.
Justin is now said to only have to pay Braun, 44, $11million in unpaid commissions he allegedly owes him.
In May, after Hailey reeled in $1billion after selling her popular beauty brand Rhode to e.l.f., it was speculated it was done so the model could help manage Justin's new fashion brand, SKYLARK, as well as to keep an eye on him and keep him from crumbling.
"Hailey sold Rhode to E.l.f. for a massive payday. She is now turning her full attention to SKYLRK," an insider at the time explained.
"In the coming weeks, you will see her doing more cross-promotion for this. She's helping him with creative strategy and even product development. It's a calculated shift."
Justin's Money Woes
The source continued: "She built Rhode into a billion-dollar brand, cashed out at the peak, and now she's using that momentum to help launch Justin's next chapter. She is trying to be a mogul, and she is on her way."
Meanwhile, Justin, 31, is believed to have sold his 300-song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported $200million in 2022 to "save his life" amid "financial issues."
While the Hulu documentary TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber? claimed Justin was burning money, and reported he was "blowing through cash like there’s no tomorrow."
However, the Sorry hitmaker's team shot down the rumors, calling the claims "clickbait stupidity" coming from sources who are "disappointed that they no longer work with Justin."
Trouble In Paradise?
Hailey and Justin have also been drowning in rumors their marriage is falling apart, and a divorce is in the cards, but the high-profile pair has done all they can to push back against the speculation.
Earlier this month, Justin posted some PDA shots with Hailey while on vacation in Spain; however, conspiracy theorists were quick to drop their thoughts, claiming the woman the performer was hugging in one of the photos was not even Hailey, as it didn't help that her back was turned toward the camera.
"Hailey has shown the patience of a saint, putting up with Justin and his erratic behavior for many months now," a source previously said. "She's never wavered in her support, and there's no question she still loves him dearly.
"Despite his flaws, this is the man she committed to spending the rest of her life with."
Despite all the noise and drama, Hailey still called out her critics, labeling them "losers" for doubting the couple's marriage after re-posting a photo of Justin's huge Swag album billboard in New York City's Times Square,
"Is it finally clocking to you f------ losers?" she said.