EXCLUSIVE: Bieber Divorce 'Official' — Joyless Justin and Weary Wife Hailey 'Cutting the Cord' As Part of 'Trial Separation'

The Canadian hitmaker has caused a stir over the last couple of months, with drug use , concerning posts on social media, and apparent money woes shaking up Hailey.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey 's marriage seems to be continuing to fall apart as the high-profile couple is said to be going their separate ways... for now, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Hailey is said to want a break from her husband, Justin, as the couple attempt to save their marriage.

"Hailey has shown the patience of a saint, putting up with Justin and his erratic behavior for many months now," an insider said. "She's never wavered in her support, and there's no question she still loves him dearly.

"Despite his flaws, this is the man she committed to spending the rest of her life with."

However, the source made it clear the 28-year-old is "only capable of sitting back and ignoring so much, and at this point her elasticity levels have been stretched to where she's literally about to snap."