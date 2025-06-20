EXCLUSIVE: Bieber Divorce 'Official' — Joyless Justin and Weary Wife Hailey 'Cutting the Cord' As Part of 'Trial Separation'
Justin Bieber and wife Hailey's marriage seems to be continuing to fall apart as the high-profile couple is said to be going their separate ways... for now, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Canadian hitmaker has caused a stir over the last couple of months, with drug use, concerning posts on social media, and apparent money woes shaking up Hailey.
Time For A Break?
"Hailey has shown the patience of a saint, putting up with Justin and his erratic behavior for many months now," an insider said. "She's never wavered in her support, and there's no question she still loves him dearly.
"Despite his flaws, this is the man she committed to spending the rest of her life with."
However, the source made it clear the 28-year-old is "only capable of sitting back and ignoring so much, and at this point her elasticity levels have been stretched to where she's literally about to snap."
Even with the drama Justin, 31, brings to Hailey, the insider relayed that the two are still desperate to make this work.
"Hailey's trying to hold it together, but she's emotionally exhausted," the source explained. "She's begged Justin to take some space. She's very clear that it's not a step toward divorce; she wants to do this so they both can get a chance to breathe and regroup."
Justin, who recently made headlines after he was captured raging out over paparazzi on the streets of Los Angeles, is "not in a great place physically or mentally," the insider continued. "You can just see by how much weight he's lost, and he seems constantly overwhelmed by life."
Justin Is Not Ok
On June 12, Justin took to Instagram to explain his wild behavior following his run-in with tabloid photographers and admitted struggling with his anger.
"I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me (I) needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making (me) more tired and more angry," he said in a lengthy post.
The Baby hitmaker then posted a video featuring his bong after being spotted handling drugs in public, and sources said Hailey is begging her husband to get right with himself.
They explained: "She's not suggesting rehab, just somewhere he can focus on wellness and self-care. Justin doesn't like being told what to do, especially when he's already feeling vulnerable, but Hailey has made it clear that without some kind of break, she doesn't know how much longer they can keep going."
The source concluded: "It's unbearable watching him suffer like this. Anyone can tell he needs help, and all his shows of bravado are coming across as delusional and increasingly sad."
If the famous pair's marriage crashes and burns, Hailey may not end up losing plenty of money, especially since she decided not to sign a prenup when she said her "I dos" on September 13, 2018.
"She’s the breadwinner, and Justin could walk away with hundreds of millions," a previous source said, referring to Hailey cashing in on $1billion after selling her beauty brand Rhode to e.l.f..
Amid the chaos, Justin may be on his way to being placed in a conservatorship, but that of course, will be difficult to pull off, according to a legal expert.