'Cash-Strapped' Justin Bieber Could 'Walk Away With Hundreds of Millions' If Wife Hailey Dumps Troubled Pop Star – As Model Never Signed Prenup

A source told Rob Shuter for his Substack that Hailey was urged by her team to sign a prenup before her 2018 courthouse wedding to Justin, but she wasn't having it.

"She had nothing when she married him and thought she didn’t need one,” the insider said. "Now she’s not so sure."

They continued: "Now she’s the breadwinner, and Justin could walk away with hundreds of millions."

However, even amid the divorce rumors, Hailey may be trying to save her marriage as it is said she took a step back from Rhode to help manage Justin's new fashion brand, SKYLARK, and to keep an eye on him as he continues to fall apart.