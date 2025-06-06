'Cash-Strapped' Justin Bieber Could 'Walk Away With Hundreds of Millions' If Wife Hailey Dumps Troubled Pop Star – As Model Never Signed Prenup
Justin Bieber may end up with a boatload of money if his wife, Hailey Bieber, ever decides to file for a divorce, as she never signed a prenup, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hailey, 28, already made $1billion after selling her beauty brand Rhode to e.l.f., but her money may be at risk depending on whether she walks away from the troubled singer.
Hailey's Prenup Drama
A source told Rob Shuter for his Substack that Hailey was urged by her team to sign a prenup before her 2018 courthouse wedding to Justin, but she wasn't having it.
"She had nothing when she married him and thought she didn’t need one,” the insider said. "Now she’s not so sure."
They continued: "Now she’s the breadwinner, and Justin could walk away with hundreds of millions."
However, even amid the divorce rumors, Hailey may be trying to save her marriage as it is said she took a step back from Rhode to help manage Justin's new fashion brand, SKYLARK, and to keep an eye on him as he continues to fall apart.
Hailey Doing All She Can For Justin?
A previous insider explained: "Hailey sold Rhode to E.l.f. for a massive payday. She is now turning her full attention to SKYLRK.
"In the coming weeks, you will see her doing more cross-promotion for this. She's helping him with creative strategy and even product development. It's a calculated shift."
Hailey now wants to pour her energy into her man, as the source revealed: "She built Rhode into a billion-dollar brand, cashed out at the peak, and now she's using that momentum to help launch Justin's next chapter. She is trying to be a mogul, and she is on her way."
While it may benefit the high-profile couple to stay together, Justin would not mind having millions of dollars added to his bank account if a split occurs, especially since he is believed to be strapped for cash.
The 31-year-old is said to have sold his 300-song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported $200million in 2022 to "save his life" amid "financial issues."
"Selling this catalog was like selling a part of himself. But given the choices he’s made, he had no options," another source said.
Broke Justin
Harvey Levin claimed in the Hulu documentary, TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?, that Justin amassed between $500million and $1billion throughout his career, but ultimately "had to sell his music catalog because he was broke."
"I was on a call with multiple people, and Justin's side acknowledges that in 2022, he was on the verge of… the words were ‘financial collapse.’ And that’s why he had to sell his catalog," Levi claimed.
In September 2022, the Sorry hitmaker announced the cancellation of his world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused partial facial paralysis earlier in the year.
He also owes millions to his former manager Scooter Braun’s company Hybe, for his Justice Tour.
Justin is "blowing through cash like there’s no tomorrow," the insider said, but a representative for the entertainer said the claims are "clickbait stupidity" and come from unreliable sources who are "disappointed that they no longer work with Justin."
Hailey and Justin are still holding amid rumors of their marriage being close to collapsing, but the Canadian singer is not making it easy.
Justin has been seen handling drugs in public and has also been taking his troubles to social media, dropping cryptic posts and leaving fans concerned.
Earlier this year, Justin's team called rumors of him on hard drugs "absolutely not true," and called the speculation “exhausting and pitiful."