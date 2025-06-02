Hailey Bieber Sold Beauty Empire For $1Billion so 'She Can Focus on Saving Car-Crash Husband Justin Bieber'
Hailey Bieber reeled in $1billion after selling her popular beauty brand Rhode to e.l.f., but her decision may have been all about her troubled husband, Justin Bieber, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A source now claims the 28-year-old took a step back from her empire to help manage Justin's new fashion brand, SKYLARK, as well as to keep an eye on him as he continues to fall apart in front of her and the public's eyes.
All For Justin?
"Hailey sold Rhode to E.l.f. for a massive payday. She is now turning her full attention to SKYLRK," the insider explained.
They continued: "In the coming weeks, you will see her doing more cross-promotion for this. She's helping him with creative strategy and even product development. It's a calculated shift."
Hailey was able to turn her company into a billion dollars just three years after launching it with three products, and she is now hoping to apply the same success to SKYLRK, which has yet to launch.
"She built Rhode into a billion-dollar brand, cashed out at the peak, and now she's using that momentum to help launch Justin's next chapter. She is trying to be a mogul, and she is on her way," the source said.
And Justin, 31, may need all the cash help he could get as the Baby singer is believed to have sold his 300-song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported $200 million in 2022 to "save his life" amid "financial issues."
Another insider said: "Selling this catalog was like selling a part of himself. But given the choices he’s made, he had no options."
Justin's Money Woes?
According to the Hulu documentary TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?, executive producer Harvey Levin claimed the pop star amassed between $500million and $1billion throughout his career, but ultimately "had to sell his music catalog because he was broke."
Levin claimed: "I was on a call with multiple people, and Justin's side acknowledges that in 2022, he was on the verge of… the words were ‘financial collapse.’ And that’s why he had to sell his catalog."
Then, in September 2022, Justin announced the cancellation of his world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused partial facial paralysis earlier in the year.
Justin also owes millions to his former manager Scooter Braun’s company Hybe, for his Justice Tour.
Divorce On The Way?
The source claimed he's still "blowing through cash like there’s no tomorrow." A representative for Justin, 31, called the claims "clickbait stupidity" coming from unreliable sources who are "disappointed that they no longer work with Justin."
Meanwhile, the famous couple is believed to be living in "different homes" as their marriage may be on the brink of collapse.
"Things are bad," a source told Rob Shuter for his Substack. "They love each other, but they’ve been dealing with a lot, from Justin’s financial stress to Hailey’s growing independence."
They added: "Justin’s been struggling emotionally, and Hailey’s trying to protect her peace. That’s why they’ve been spending time apart – it’s space, not necessarily a split. Yet."
Despite the apparent living arrangement, a divorce isn't in their cards at the moment, according to the source.
Justin's behavior hasn't helped the cause either, as he has been seen handling drugs, and has also been taking his troubles to social media, dropping cryptic posts and leaving fans concerned over the hitmaker.