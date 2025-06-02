Hailey Bieber Sold Beauty Empire For $1Billion so 'She Can Focus on Saving Car-Crash Husband Justin Bieber'

A source now claims the 28-year-old took a step back from her empire to help manage Justin's new fashion brand, SKYLARK, as well as to keep an eye on him as he continues to fall apart in front of her and the public's eyes.

Hailey is believed to have sold off Rhode in order to focus her efforts on Justin.

"Hailey sold Rhode to E.l.f. for a massive payday. She is now turning her full attention to SKYLRK," the insider explained.

They continued: "In the coming weeks, you will see her doing more cross-promotion for this. She's helping him with creative strategy and even product development. It's a calculated shift."

Hailey was able to turn her company into a billion dollars just three years after launching it with three products, and she is now hoping to apply the same success to SKYLRK, which has yet to launch.