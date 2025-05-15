Shock Picture: Justin Bieber Poses With Giant Drugs Bong As Rumors Mount He's Headed for Split From Wife Hailey

As concern for Bieber grows, the singer recently left many fans worried after sharing a cryptic message "begging" for help.

Bieber called himself a "flawed guy" in a handful of messages to his Instagram.

He wrote he "continues to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally" and opened up about his insecurities, confessing how much he fears being "exposed."

In his first post, he said: "I'm just an average, flawed guy. I've done things that have hurt others. I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally.

"Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today."

While opening up about love, he added: "LOVE DRAWS US IN. LOVE DOESN'T CONDEMN. LOVE BELIEVES THE BEST.

"LOVE HOPES ALL THINGS. AND ENDURES ALL THINGS. IT DOESN'T KEEP RECORD OF WRONG. LOVE HELPS U TO FORGIVE AND LOVE EVEN YOUR ENEMIES."

In his second upload, the singer wrote: "I sometimes think I'm gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am. Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn't like me or trust me.

"I thought if I was honest about the selfish things I was feeling that I was gonna be disqualified from the dreams I had of being included.

"But the more honest I am about where I really am, the more freedom I actually have."