Justin Bieber

Shock Picture: Justin Bieber Poses With Giant Drugs Bong As Rumors Mount He's Headed for Split From Wife Hailey

Justin Bieber sparked more concern after sharing photos of him with a giant bong.

May 15 2025, Published 5:19 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber has sparked more fears for his well-being with his latest set of photos.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled singer, 31, uploaded photos from a recording session, including one that showed him smiling big with the drug paraphernalia sitting in his lap.

Drug Use Exposed

Bieber has been leaving fans, as well as his wife Hailey, worried about his mental health.

For months now, the singer has been leaving fans, as well as his wife Hailey Bieber, worried about his mental health.

Along with the massive bong photo, the new dad continued to share a look at his drug use by also wielding what appears to be a weed or vape pen in his hand.

In another snap, Bieber held a lit marijuana joint while sitting in front of recording equipment.

In addition, the singer revealed a bizarre marijuana joint phone case he designed for his fashion brand SKYLRK – which is very similar to his wife's phone case design for her brand Rhode.

He captioned the post: "@haileybieber as we know innovated something that has now become a staple in culture with her @rhode peptide lip phone case."

In another post, he said: "Workin on the moldingggggggggggggg please approve this idea @haileybieber lmfao."

She commented: "I'll think about it!"

Bieber Begging For Help

Bieber has been sharing concerning messages and videos on his accounts.

As concern for Bieber grows, the singer recently left many fans worried after sharing a cryptic message "begging" for help.

Bieber called himself a "flawed guy" in a handful of messages to his Instagram.

He wrote he "continues to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally" and opened up about his insecurities, confessing how much he fears being "exposed."

In his first post, he said: "I'm just an average, flawed guy. I've done things that have hurt others. I continue to do and say things that hurt others unintentionally.

"Yet I woke up this morning with another opportunity to grow and not be so selfish today."

While opening up about love, he added: "LOVE DRAWS US IN. LOVE DOESN'T CONDEMN. LOVE BELIEVES THE BEST.

"LOVE HOPES ALL THINGS. AND ENDURES ALL THINGS. IT DOESN'T KEEP RECORD OF WRONG. LOVE HELPS U TO FORGIVE AND LOVE EVEN YOUR ENEMIES."

In his second upload, the singer wrote: "I sometimes think I'm gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am. Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn't like me or trust me.

"I thought if I was honest about the selfish things I was feeling that I was gonna be disqualified from the dreams I had of being included.

"But the more honest I am about where I really am, the more freedom I actually have."

justin bieber death fears
Bieber asked God for help in one of his messages.

He also shared a caption from one of his earlier posts to his Instagram, admitting he "can't control" his feelings.

The new father wrote: "The truth is I wake up every morning. Some days I'm optimistic. Sometimes I wake up pessimistic.

"I can't control how I'm gonna feel. I would find myself even subconsciously blaming God for the bad feeling I woke up with rather than communicate with him and ask him to help me have a change of perspective.

"I've been really asking God to help me see the best in people even after being used in the way I have."

Divorce Rumors Explode

justin bieber and hailey bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey appeared to unfollow her husband on Instagram following his concerning posts.

While Bieber's social media behavior has left fans concerned, things escalated after Hailey appeared to unfollow her husband on his Instagram account after his concerning Instagram Live videos and posts.

After fans quickly noticed, Hailey claimed she never unfollowed him and started to follow him again.

Adding even more fuel to the fire, Bieber didn't join his wife when she attended the Met Gala in early May.

