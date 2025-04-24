Your tip
'God Forgave Me': Justin Bieber Cries About Having 'Flaws' And Concerns About His Marriage to Hailey in Bizarre Message — As 'Divorce' Rumors Explode

Photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber.
Source: INSTAGRAM

Justin Bieber's latest Instagram post has fans scratching their heads over his marriage to Hailey Bieber.

April 24 2025, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber's latest cryptic message has deepened the cloud of uncertainty hanging over his marriage.

Just one day after sharing a similar post about being "too flawed for God to utilize," the pop star said he gets "treated like a--" and admitted he can be "mean and hurtful" amid rising concerns over his well-being, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

justin bieber flaws marriage hailey god message rumors
Source: INSTAGRAM

The singer admitted he is 'flawed' and claimed people are 'jealous' of his marriage.

Justin, 31, also opened up about his wild marriage to Hailey, 28, calling it "impossible to keep up with" amid nonstop divorce chatter.

In an Instagram Story post on Thursday, he wrote: "That feeling of guilt can be relieved. How? Not by going to church or reading your Bible, but just receive that God forgives.

"The MESSEGE is FORGIVENESS. JESUS FORGIVES WHO THE CUTURE. NEVER FORGIVES."

Photo of Justin Bieber.
Source: MEGA

Justin's latest posts come after his former friend showed concern he's been wrapped up in a 'cult.'

He went on: "They treat me like a-- out here, but if I remember that I am flawed too and God forgave me, it helps me to stop feeling better than those people who are mean and hurtful.

"Because when I'm really honest | can be mean and hurtful too. My instinct is to be like damn I wouldn't gossip and spread lies about someone on the internet, but there's other s--- l do I'm not proud of.

"That God is gracious with. Hurt people hurt people. And honestly, if I were you, it would be hard not to be jealous if I saw me and Hailey going so brazzzzyy.

"It's really up for us and that's understandable why people can't stand it. I don't blame them. Hailey and I are the Joneses that are impossible to keep up with."

In a follow-up IG post, he added: "(Your) bible can't save you."

The Love Yourself hitmaker shared a similar message on social media earlier this week, telling fans: "Every day I wake up thinking maybe I'm too flawed for God to utilize me in this beautiful story of life."

justin bieber death fears
Source: @shaqo/tiktok

Bieber was seen acting erratic and displaying a thinner frame while attending Coachella.

He added: "Yet God uses me (flaws and all) everyday. The same way he uses you! Our life is significant. God has a plan for us, nothing disqualifies us from experiencing God's good plans for our life.

"I'm choosing today to allow God's love and grace to shape my day and give me perspective."

The post came after a former friend, Ryan Good, raised alarms about Justin's mental health and shaky marriage, pointing to erratic Coachella antics, emotional posts, public outbursts, and broken friendships.

Good, the singer's ex-road manager, best man at his wedding to Hailey, and co-founder of his fashion brand Drew House, recently raised alarms – suggesting Justin may be caught up in a "cult" after stepping away from the brand.

justin bieber instagram
Source: @justinbieber/instagram

The star has sparked concern for his mental health after posting concerning videos on his social media.

The alleged "cult" revolves around Bieber’s religious beliefs and connection to Pastor Judah Smith and Churchome – Smith's celebrity-driven Christian mega-church – with which he has been linked since at least 2010.

Bieber’s recent behavior, from unworthy social media posts to a paparazzi clash, has been a massive cause for concern.

At Coachella, he showed off his slim figure shirtless and was even seen taking hits from a blunt with his brother.

One person even wrote: "This is so scary."

But his marriage to Hailey has been one of the biggest questions of all – with whispers of divorce having surrounded them over the past year.

The model is said to be deeply concerned about her husband, with whom she shares their 8-month-old son, Jack Blues.

One insider said: "She’s been in tears about his behavior lately. Things have gotten bad quickly. She’s genuinely scared something bad is going to happen to Justin."

"Hailey’s very loyal to him. She's not walking away, but she knows something has to change."

radar
Source: INSTAGRAM

Divorce chatter has been surrounding the pair in recent months, especially after they welcomed their first child.

They continued: "Hailey's tired of it. She doesn't like who Justin's hanging out with in the studio. They seem like a bunch of enablers, and she feels he'd be better off at home."

Another source told RadarOnline.com the two are in a "bad place," adding: "Becoming parents has been stressful for both of them – but while Hailey's been balancing her career and taking care of Jack, Justin appears to be going off the rails."

