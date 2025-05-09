INSIDE STORY: RADAR Goes Inside Justin Bieber's Downward Spiral and Asks Whether Cults, Drugs or Fake Friends Are to Blame

The final straw with Ryan reportedly came when the former road manager quit Churchome. TMZ reported that Ryan felt Judah was "controlling the Peaches" singer.

"Justin is loyal to the church and credits his faith for keeping him sane," said the insider, noting that Justin leaned on his faith when both he and Hailey battled serious health issues in 2022. "Anyone who’s tried to come between Justin and his pastor tends to get erased from Justin’s life."

According to the insider, people around Justin are worried about Judah’s intentions with the new dad.

"Like, maybe it has more to do with his money and fame than saving a soul."

Churchome currently draws roughly 10,000 members a week, including fellow celebs Kourtney Kardashian and Ciara and husband Russell Wilson.

"The fear is Justin’s being taken advantage of and he doesn’t know it."

It’s a familiar scenario for the star, who rocketed to fame after Scooter discovered him on YouTube in 2007.

Indeed, those who remain in Justin’s inner circle claim Ryan and Scooter are simply bitter that they’ve lost access to their moneymaker. The singer has an estimated net worth of $300 million.

"Justin’s a vulnerable guy," said the insider. "People have been taking advantage of him since he was a teenager."