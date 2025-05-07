'She Can't Control Him': Hailey Bieber 'At the End of Her Rope' at Hubby Justin’s 'Pity Party' – 'She's Even Tried Reverse Psychology'
Pop prince Justin Bieber has been cutting loose with pals to rebound from the blues, RadarOnline.com can reveal, but folks near the troubled singer don't think his new play is healthy – and it's also frazzling his wife, Hailey.
Sources said the 28-year-old model, who delivered son Jack Blues in August, has tried to be understanding, but she’s about to blow her top.
An insider said: "Everyone knows Justin's having a pity party, but he's not doing himself any favors, and the consensus is it's just another desperate cry for help.
"He has struggled with mental issues before, and that appears to be the case again. Hailey is doing her best, but she's at the end of her rope.
"She can't control him. He won't listen to her. She's even tried reverse psychology by telling him to go out and have fun, but that just seems to make him crazier. He knows how to push her buttons."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 31-year-old Never Say Never singer's bizarre behavior has friends and fans worried.
The Baby singer has been looking a mess in public and shared weird messages and videos on social media, leading people to believe he may be abusing drugs – which his reps have denied.
But at the recent Coachella fest, the Biebs was reportedly seen taking tokes from a marijuana joint with his 15-year-old brother Jaxon beside him until concerned Hailey stepped in and steered the teen away.
Justin also ignited a volley of hate by partying with rapper Sexyy Redd at her 27th birthday bash – carrying on with the songbird and even smooching her on the cheek.
Hailey tried to keep her chin up by posting smiley faces with heart eyes emojis, but fans weren't understanding.
"Why does he look happier with her than with Hailey," one wrote.
Another shared, "I would rather see the memories you have with your wife, dear Bieber."
A third shared: "HAILEY DESERVES A BETTER MAN."
Meanwhile, on April 15, just days before the Sexyy Red incident, Justin and Hailey were looking tense while out for dinner in West Hollywood.
The insider added: "Hailey and Justin agreed he needs to get out and enjoy himself for the sake of his headspace, and she promised to try not to get upset, but she can't help it.
"She's home taking care of their son while he's partying up a storm and smooching other women.
"She's at her wit's end."