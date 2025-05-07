'She Can't Control Him': Hailey Bieber 'At the End of Her Rope' at Hubby Justin’s 'Pity Party' – 'She's Even Tried Reverse Psychology'

Sources said the 28-year-old model, who delivered son Jack Blues in August, has tried to be understanding, but she’s about to blow her top.

Pop prince Justin Bieber has been cutting loose with pals to rebound from the blues, RadarOnline.com can reveal, but folks near the troubled singer don't think his new play is healthy – and it's also frazzling his wife, Hailey .

An insider said: "Everyone knows Justin's having a pity party, but he's not doing himself any favors, and the consensus is it's just another desperate cry for help.

"He has struggled with mental issues before, and that appears to be the case again. Hailey is doing her best, but she's at the end of her rope.

"She can't control him. He won't listen to her. She's even tried reverse psychology by telling him to go out and have fun, but that just seems to make him crazier. He knows how to push her buttons."