Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's Drug Use Exposed: Troubled Singer Snapped Smoking Bong During Recording Session Trip As Fans Blast 'Stop Doing This!'

photos of Justin Bieber
Source: @justinbieber;Instagram

Justin Bieber posted the two snaps from a recording session on Instagram and he can clearly be seen smoking bong in one of them.

May 5 2025, Published 10:46 a.m. ET

Justin Bieber has sparked fresh fears for his well-being after he was pictured taking a hit from a drug bong during a recording session.

RadarOnline.com can reveal drug paraphernalia was also spotted in another of the singer's Instagram snaps he released on Sunday, which were posted to generate excitement within his fanbase that he's gearing up for a music comeback.

Embedded Image
Source: @justinbieber;Instagram

Bieber, left, with bong as Australian singer Eddie Benjamin plays guitar during recording session.

However the images, taken from a secluded studio in the mountains, only emphasized concern surrounding his alleged drug taking, which appears to have spiralled over the past year.

The Canadian, 31, posted two photos that drew attention from fans.

One featured Bieber's friend, Australian singer Eddie Benjamin, 23, playing guitar. But upon closer inspection, Bieber was visible through an open doorway in the left corner, appearing to take a hit from what seemed to be a bong.

The second snap features Bieber, who shares 10-month-old son Jack Blues with wife Hailey, 28, on a patio with a picturesque mountain view behind him as well as what seemed to be a bong on the floor.

Next to him, Benjamin was pictured puffing on a cigarette.

stus image templates
Source: @justinbieber;Instagram

Bieber has form for posting snaps of him smoking on social media.

And fans were quick to comment on the appearance of a bong in both snaps.

One commented: "Thats a huge bong," another added: "The bong in the background."

A third chimed in: "All I see is a couple of potheads. Always thought @justinbieber was better than that. At least keep it out of the public view.

"You're not setting a good example for your young fans. Your standards appear low."

"The bong is bigger than him," another wrote, while a separate fan added: "Stop doing this!"

This isn't the first time Bieber has exposed drug use on social media

The Baby hitmaker worried fans with a similar post in March, when he shared photos that showed him smoking from what appeared to be a bong while sitting on an electric bike.

Around that time he also shared a video of himself performing a rap about being "high."

Embedded Image
Source: @justinbieber;Instagram

A bong is clearly pictured in the background of one of the two shots in posted.

Prior to that, Bieber shared another eyebrow-raising video, where he stood close to the camera while inhaling and exhaling smoke from what appeared to be a joint in a minute-long clip shared to his Stories.

At one point he had his eyes closed and flashed a wide smile for a prolonged period of time while seemingly dancing.

In February, Bieber shut down speculation that he is using drugs after sparking concern about his health while stepping out in public looking gaunt and hollow-eyed.

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Bieber's wife Hailey is reportedly concerned with her husband's recent behavior.

His rep said: "The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true," adding that his client is actually "in one of the best places in his life."

However, the statement did little to curb fears surrounding his behavior, and last month, a disconcerting TikTok video of the Canadian singer attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival surfaced on social media.

In the video, Bieber was seen leaning forward while shirtless in khaki pants while standing with concertgoers at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

