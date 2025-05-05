Justin Bieber's Drug Use Exposed: Troubled Singer Snapped Smoking Bong During Recording Session Trip As Fans Blast 'Stop Doing This!'

However the images, taken from a secluded studio in the mountains, only emphasized concern surrounding his alleged drug taking, which appears to have spiralled over the past year.

The Canadian, 31, posted two photos that drew attention from fans.

One featured Bieber's friend, Australian singer Eddie Benjamin, 23, playing guitar. But upon closer inspection, Bieber was visible through an open doorway in the left corner, appearing to take a hit from what seemed to be a bong.

The second snap features Bieber, who shares 10-month-old son Jack Blues with wife Hailey, 28, on a patio with a picturesque mountain view behind him as well as what seemed to be a bong on the floor.

Next to him, Benjamin was pictured puffing on a cigarette.