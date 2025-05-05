EXCLUSIVE: Cougar Cher, 78, Urged to Dump 39-Year-Old Toyboy Alexander Edwards After He's Caught on Camera 'Flirting up a Storm' With Another Woman

The 78-year-old showbiz legend was quick to shoot down breakup buzz after A.E., 39, was flying solo at the famed Coachella music festival in California and spotted mingling with a bevy of scantily clad women.

Cougar Cher 's toyboy beau Alexander "A.E." Edwards was caught on camera flirting up a storm with women behind her back, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer's pals are urging her to finally ditch him for good.

However, an insider said: "Some of Cher's friends don't understand what she sees in this guy. If he was treating her well, it would be one thing, but he's not even doing that. Folks in her inner circle are begging her to get some self-esteem and dump him .

Cher's rep denies there is any trouble in the relationship and says there is no truth to rumors of A.E. flirting. The rep also says the star's pals are all supportive of the relationship.

"She seems to be hung up on their age difference. She's let him convince her he's doing her some sort of favor by being with her because she's so much older. He acts like he's this huge prize simply because he's younger."

The May-December romance fired up in November 2022 after Cher and A.E. met during Paris Fashion Week. They split in May 2023 but have been back together since September and appear to be going strong.

"They know he wants Cher to stay away from them because they're not fans of his," said the insider. "They're not against her dating a younger man, and they gave him a chance. They just think she could find someone who's more worthy than A.E."