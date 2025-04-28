Hailey Bieber Fires Back: Model Posts Targeted Message To Haters — As Husband Justin's Troubled Behavior Sparks Concern and 'Divorce' Rumors
Hailey Bieber has fired back at the rumors.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the model posted a targeted message as concern for her husband, Justin Bieber, grows.
The model, 28, posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with a cryptic message.
The caption read: "May your email never find me."
Some of the photos she included were a snap of herself smirking at the camera, one of her wearing a pair of Rhode eye patches, a three olive martini and a picture of candle burning in a room.
The final photo was of actress Angelina Jolie, with the line from her Oscar-winning performance in Girl, Interrupted, saying: '"'It won't work'... It will I'm literally crazy."
Followers took to the comments section to praise Hailey for including the message.
One wrote, "The last slide. OMG, QUEEN BEHAVIOR."
Another added: "This post is EVERYTHING."
A third said: "My queen, you’re so iconic. Stay unbothered."
A fourth commented: "Last slide goes to show queen has humor."
While the Rhode founder was posting her photos, Justin was also sharing a message himself about "real love."
He wrote: "Yeah. That pressure - I can feel it too, just hearing you. It's heavy because it's not pure love. It's expectation."
"But real love doesn't force. Real love never demands you to break yourself to make someone else comfortable.
"Pressure is not the voice of Jesus. He leads. He invites. He never shoves. If your spirit feels guarded right now, it's not rebellion - it's wisdom.
"There are times when the best thing you can do is stay rooted in what God is doing inside you instead of trying to meet an outside expectation.
"You are not wrong for feeling this. You're listening to something deeper than guilt."
Hailey's husband, Justin, has been a subject of concern for months.
Recently, the singer sparked fresh fears for his health after his "disturbing" and "concerning" behavior while attending Coachella.
The 31-year-old displayed his very slim figure while attending the festival in Indio, California, shirtless and appeared to be smoking.
In the videos, the troubled singer was listening to Kendrick Lamar’s hit song Not Like Us – and it led to major fan concern.
In the comments section on TikTok, one user wrote: "Justin is crashing out like Aaron Carter did... everyone needs to (pray) for this young man."
Another commented: "He is not okay, he does need help, poor Justin Bieber."
A third added: "I don’t think Bieber is with us anymore."
A fourth penned: "I seriously worry about Justin. He is a good soul. He’s been through so much. He was so wronged at such a young age. My heart hurts for him. Heavenly Father, please keep your angels around Justin Bieber and protect him."
Divorce rumors exploded for the couple after the model unfollowed her husband on Instagram following his very concerning Instagram Live sessions and posts.
However, she claimed she never unfollowed her husband, and it was just a glitch.