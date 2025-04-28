Hailey Bieber Fires Back: Model Posts Targeted Message To Haters — As Husband Justin's Troubled Behavior Sparks Concern and 'Divorce' Rumors

RadarOnline.com can reveal the model posted a targeted message as concern for her husband, Justin Bieber, grows.

Hailey Bieber has fired back at the rumors.

Hailey posted a carousel of photos on Instagram with a cryptic message.

The caption read: "May your email never find me."

Some of the photos she included were a snap of herself smirking at the camera, one of her wearing a pair of Rhode eye patches, a three olive martini and a picture of candle burning in a room.

The final photo was of actress Angelina Jolie, with the line from her Oscar-winning performance in Girl, Interrupted, saying: '"'It won't work'... It will I'm literally crazy."

Followers took to the comments section to praise Hailey for including the message.

One wrote, "The last slide. OMG, QUEEN BEHAVIOR."

Another added: "This post is EVERYTHING."

A third said: "My queen, you’re so iconic. Stay unbothered."

A fourth commented: "Last slide goes to show queen has humor."