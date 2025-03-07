Justin Bieber's gaunt look has fans and loved ones fearing that he's facing a serious health issue as a top doctor noted the Stay singer appears to have dropped an alarming 30lbs – which may not be only down to stress.

The troubled 31-year-old pop prince appeared thinner than ever in recent photos and RadarOnline.com can reveal there are now worries he is "seriously ill", and not simply losing weight due to his worries over the upcoming sex trial of his old mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his marriage to new mom Hailey, which is said to be "at breaking point".

"People are hoping and praying there's nothing wrong, but there's no denying he looks awful," a source told us. "He's thin, his checks are sunken, his skin tone seems dull and unhealthy, and his clothes hang off his bony body in a grotesque way."