EXCLUSIVE: Shrinking Justin Bieber's Gaunt Look Sparks Fresh Fears — 'It Looks Like He's Suffering Deadly Illness... That's Not Just Stress!'
Justin Bieber's gaunt look has fans and loved ones fearing that he's facing a serious health issue as a top doctor noted the Stay singer appears to have dropped an alarming 30lbs – which may not be only down to stress.
The troubled 31-year-old pop prince appeared thinner than ever in recent photos and RadarOnline.com can reveal there are now worries he is "seriously ill", and not simply losing weight due to his worries over the upcoming sex trial of his old mentor Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his marriage to new mom Hailey, which is said to be "at breaking point".
"People are hoping and praying there's nothing wrong, but there's no denying he looks awful," a source told us. "He's thin, his checks are sunken, his skin tone seems dull and unhealthy, and his clothes hang off his bony body in a grotesque way."
The alarmed insider added: "Friends are worried, fans are worried. Loved ones just want to know what's wrong but even they are being kept in the dark. They fear it's a serious health issue."
As previously reported, sources said the Sorry singer is haunted by the possibility that he'll be forced to testify at the upcoming sex trafficking trial of his jailed former mentor Combs, 55, who insists he's innocent.
Also, his marriage to Hailey, 28, who gave birth to their first child, son Jack Blues, on August 22, has been dogged by rampant rumors they're headed for Splitsville.
"It's no secret his marriage has been in trouble, though Hailey seems to be sticking behind him," our source went on. "The truth is, he looks like he has an illness because he's extremely thin and gaunt. "Everyone around him is keeping fingers crossed and sending good vibes Justin's way in the desperate hope things will change."
Meanwhile, diet doc Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Justin, believes the singer's lost as much as 30lbs from his already lean 5-foot-frame.
The author ofThe Park Avenue Diet book said: "He looks like a ghost of his former self.
"He's almost unrecognizable. And stress could be the cause of that.
"Stress can cause you not to be hungry, you neglect your health.
"The stresses that he's had are very real and very difficult and can take a big toll."
Fischer warned the singer could be putting himself at risk for "medical emergencies" if he drops any more pounds.
He added: "He needs to immediately realize there comes a point where you can't lose any more weight, or certain medical illnesses will start to appear from poor nutrition and dehydration.
"Dehydration can cause electrical abnormalities that can turn into medical emergencies."