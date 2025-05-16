Justin and Hailey Bieber 'Living in Different Homes' as Singer Continues to Crash and Burn With His 'Marriage on the Line'

Multiple sources tell Hollywood insider Rob Shuter that the couple have been secretly staying in different homes for the last several weeks.

"Things are bad,” one source said. “They love each other, but they’ve been dealing with a lot – from Justin’s financial stress to Hailey’s growing independence.”

Justin owes millions to his former manager Scooter Braun’s company Hybe, for his Justice Tour.

And according to a friend, the famous pair have definitely "hit a rough patch."