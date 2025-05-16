Justin and Hailey Bieber 'Living in Different Homes' as Singer Continues to Crash and Burn With His 'Marriage on the Line'
Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, are said to not even be living under the same roof as rumors their marriage is completely falling apart continue to spread.
The Canadian pop singer is not doing himself any favors with his wild behavior, including openly doing drugs, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Living Different Lives Amid 'Rough Patch'
Multiple sources tell Hollywood insider Rob Shuter that the couple have been secretly staying in different homes for the last several weeks.
"Things are bad,” one source said. “They love each other, but they’ve been dealing with a lot – from Justin’s financial stress to Hailey’s growing independence.”
Justin owes millions to his former manager Scooter Braun’s company Hybe, for his Justice Tour.
And according to a friend, the famous pair have definitely "hit a rough patch."
"Justin’s been struggling emotionally, and Hailey’s trying to protect her peace. That’s why they’ve been spending time apart – it’s space, not necessarily a split. Yet," they added.
While both Justin and Hailey have not confirmed they are parting ways, loyal followers on social media have called out the duo's lack of content together.
Another insider said: "They’re trying to figure things out privately, but make no mistake: this isn’t just a ‘busy schedule’ situation. It’s deeper.”
Despite the drama, a divorce isn't in their cards at the moment, according to the source.
Justin's Wild and Risky Behavior Exposed
“Not right now,” the insider said. “But they’re no longer under the same roof – and that’s a big deal.”
Justin has seemingly been trying to deal with life's hardships, as drug paraphernalia was spotted in recent photos of the Baby singer from a recording session.
The 31-year-old was also seen handling what appeared to be a weed or vape pen in his hand, and another shot had the entertainer holding a lit marijuana joint while sitting in front of recording equipment.
Justin has also been taking his troubles to social media, dropping cryptic posts and leaving fans concerned over the Holy singer.
After touching on being "too flawed for God to utilize," the star then said he gets "treated like a--" and also admitted he can be "mean and hurtful."
Justin opened up even more with his fans, telling them: "I sometimes think I'm gonna get exposed if I tell people how selfish I am. Like if I admitted that, maybe people wouldn't like me or trust me..."
However, his behavior has shaken his wife, and according to a previous source, she may just be close to throwing up her hands.
Hailey's Done?
"Everyone knows Justin's having a pity party, but he's not doing himself any favors, and the consensus is it's just another desperate cry for help," the insider explained.
They continued: "He has struggled with mental issues before, and that appears to be the case again. Hailey is doing her best, but she's at the end of her rope.
"She can't control him. He won't listen to her. She's even tried reverse psychology by telling him to go out and have fun, but that just seems to make him crazier. He knows how to push her buttons."
If Justin and Hailey, who share son 9-month-old son Jack Blues, call it quits, the Rhode founder could go after his huge $300million fortune, and also seek custody of their only child.