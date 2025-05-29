Hailey Bieber Sparks Yet More Divorce Rumors By Celebrating Becoming a Billionaire WITHOUT 'Car-Crash' Husband Justin
Hailey Bieber has sparked fresh marriage fears by celebrating her $1billion makeup deal without husband Justin.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 28, was spotted arriving at West Hollywood restaurant Alba on Wednesday minus the Canadian singer, 31.
Marriage Crisis
The couple, who married in 2018 and share nine-month-old son Jack Blues, have been plagued by rumors their relationship is on the rocks for months, amid Bieber's wayward behavior.
And the Baby singer was nowhere to be seen as his wife marked her big career news with a lavish meal.
It was announced on Wednesday hours Hailey is selling her skincare line Rhode in a massive $1billion deal.
The model launched the company three years ago in June 2022 and it's now been acquired by E.l.f. Cosmetics, where the mother-of-one will serve as founder of the brand as well as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation.
Her husband Justin reposted the announcement to his main Instagram page, showing some from of support.
He additionally uploaded a separate carousel of images which showed the couple cozying up together.
Justin opted not to add a caption to the posts shortly after garnering backlash for his comments over Hailey's recent Vogue cover in a shocking tirade.
The singer has since taken down the original caption and instead replaced it with a shrugging emoji.
E.l.f. Chairman and CEO Tarang Amin issued a statement in regards to acquiring Rhode in a $1billion deal, per Business Wire.
It said: "E.l.f. Beauty found a like-minded disruptor in rhode.
"Rhode further diversifies our portfolio with a fast-growing brand that makes the best of prestige accessible."
Amin added: "We are excited by Rhode's ability to break beauty barriers, fully aligning with e.l.f. Beauty's vision to create a different kind of company. Rhode is a beautiful brand that we believe is ready for rocketship growth."
Hailey also took to her own Instagram page to reflect on the business partnership and also gave a shout for the "support" given to Rhode.
"When I launched @rhode in 2022, I always had big dreams for the company, and the most important thing to me is to keep bringing rhode to more spaces, places, and faces globally."
She continued: "So today I am so incredibly excited and proud to announce that we are partnering with e.l.f. Beauty as we step into this next chapter in the world of Rhode.
"I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand."
The star expressed how "excited" and "ready" she is for her "bigger role" in the future before thanking her "amazing rhode team".
She continued: "I couldn't have done it without all of you. And to our rhode community, thank you for being the most supportive and for being on this journey, this next chapter is going to be even more incredible together! As I've said, this is only the beginning."