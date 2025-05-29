Hailey Bieber Sparks Yet More Divorce Rumors By Celebrating Becoming a Billionaire WITHOUT 'Car-Crash' Husband Justin

The couple, who married in 2018 and share nine-month-old son Jack Blues, have been plagued by rumors their relationship is on the rocks for months, amid Bieber's wayward behavior.

And the Baby singer was nowhere to be seen as his wife marked her big career news with a lavish meal.

It was announced on Wednesday hours Hailey is selling her skincare line Rhode in a massive $1billion deal.

The model launched the company three years ago in June 2022 and it's now been acquired by E.l.f. Cosmetics, where the mother-of-one will serve as founder of the brand as well as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation.