How Hailey and Justin Bieber are 'Really at Each Other's Throats' — After Singer Issues Groveling Apology For Furious Row Over Vogue Cover Jibe

However, a source close to the couple claimed the model – who tied the knot with Justin in 2018 – has grown used to this kind of behavior.

An insider revealed: "Justin and Hailey get into fights, and Justin goes for the low-hanging fruit to try to win arguments, to make Hailey feel bad, and it works.

"As much as they are in love, there are plenty of times that they are at each other's throats. Hailey has been mad at him plenty of times, and it will happen again and again. She comes around and forgives him.

"She will let him do what he needs to do and will accept his apology. The Justin we see now is the Justin that Hailey has seen all along, and she feels like she can always fix him.

"Good or bad, it is a never-ending circle."