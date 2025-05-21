How Hailey and Justin Bieber are 'Really at Each Other's Throats' — After Singer Issues Groveling Apology For Furious Row Over Vogue Cover Jibe
Justin and Hailey Bieber's rollercoaster romance is drawing Romeo and Juliet comparisons – just with less poison and more paparazzi.
The singer's Vogue jab may have shocked fans, but insiders say Hailey’s learned to take his potshots in stride, as it's par for the course in their high-drama marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, 31-year-old Justin drastically revised his viral Instagram caption after stealing the spotlight from his wife's debut Vogue cover.
In his original post, the singer shockingly revealed a bitter argument where he tried to "get even" by telling Hailey she’d never grace the magazine’s front page.
He wrote: "Yikes I know, so mean," noting he had felt "disrespected" prior to making the diss.
Justin also added: "Baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."
Shortly after, he changed the caption to a series of emojis, featuring a shrugging man, a pointing finger, heart hands, and a tearful face.
His daring Instagram admission was a strange way for the singer to celebrate his wife's big cover – especially since for Hailey, who began modeling at just 14, the achievement was the ultimate payoff for years of relentless hustle.
It's Hot and Cold for Hailey and Justin
However, a source close to the couple claimed the model – who tied the knot with Justin in 2018 – has grown used to this kind of behavior.
An insider revealed: "Justin and Hailey get into fights, and Justin goes for the low-hanging fruit to try to win arguments, to make Hailey feel bad, and it works.
"As much as they are in love, there are plenty of times that they are at each other's throats. Hailey has been mad at him plenty of times, and it will happen again and again. She comes around and forgives him.
"She will let him do what he needs to do and will accept his apology. The Justin we see now is the Justin that Hailey has seen all along, and she feels like she can always fix him.
"Good or bad, it is a never-ending circle."
According to the source, this rollercoaster of ups and downs is actually central to how their romance works.
They continued: "Justin and Hailey treat their relationship like Romeo and Juliet – without the morbid ending. They love hard, they fight hard, and drama often fuels their every move."
That said, fans realize the Baby singer's shocking Instagram confession is just the latest in a string of messy public meltdowns.
Fears Over Justin's Mental Health
Since becoming a dad last August and amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs' high-profile arrest, Justin has appeared to undergo a very public breakdown.
He shared on IG earlier this year: "I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud. Like when people told me I deserve something, it made me feel sneaky like, damn if they only knew my thoughts."
Justin has shared a series of emotional posts online, which matched his erratic Coachella antics earlier this year. There have also been fears he's been sucked into a "cult" led by Pastor Judah Smith.
And reportedly, Hailey has been just as worried about her husband as everyone else.
An insider recently told us: "She’s been in tears about his behavior lately. Things have gotten bad quickly. She’s genuinely scared something bad is going to happen to Justin.
"Hailey’s very loyal to him. She's not walking away, but she knows something has to change."