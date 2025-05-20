EXCLUSIVE: Megachurch 'Cult' Tactics Exposed — Documentary Probe Reveals How Pastor is 'Manipulating Troubled Justin Bieber Like a Puppet' Amid 'Diddy' Sex Trial

The upcoming 7-part series, The Religion Business, takes aim at church leaders and the suspected mismanagement of massive funds – pointing the finger directly at Pastor Judah Smith and his "puppet" Bieber, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Justin Bieber 's pals fear he's gotten too deep into a megachurch cult – and a new documentary could back them up.

Filmmaker Nathan Apffel claimed the documentary will show receipts between Bieber and Pastor Judah.

However, filmmaker Nathan Apffel exclusively told RadarOnline.com his documentary will directly "take down" Smith and show "real receipts" between him and the 31-year-old singer – exposing their financial ties.

While his old crew thinks the Peaches singer has been under Pastor Judah's thumb recently, the church leader has chalked it all up as nothing but gossip.

The alleged "cult" revolves around Bieber’s religious beliefs and connection to Churchome – Judah's celebrity-driven Christian mega-church – with which he has been linked since at least 2010.

Apffel claimed Judah is 'using Justin' to build his own 'celebrity status.'

He revealed: "We have financial data on Judah Smith’s church Churchome, his financials and his connection to Justin Bieber.

"We understand the connection between P. Diddy, Justin Bieber and Judah Smith with Lou Taylor."

Apffel also claimed the pastor's been offloading church assets to fund his lavish lifestyle.

He said: "Judah spends like he is a celebrity, which means he needs serious cash.

"We have a paper trial of money that comes from selling off church assets that his father took decades to carefully raise from donors and steward before his death.

"We have these sales receipts and financials."