Is Justin Bieber in a CULT? Pals Fear His Pastor Is Treating Him Like a Puppet After Troubled Singer Denies He's a 'Diddy' Victim

The alleged "cult" revolves around Bieber’s religious beliefs and connection to Pastor Smith and Churchome – Smith's celebrity-driven Christian mega-church – with which he has been linked since at least 2010.

But the pastor has completely brushed off the rumors.

He even cracked: "What kind of cult only meets once a month?"

Sources also said Bieber and Pastor Judah confronted Scooter Braun over his lack of belief in Jesus – and even grilled Good about his sex life.

Comments from Bieber's Churchome-linked business manager raised more red flags, and the doc leaves no stone unturned by digging into his mental state, money drama, marriage struggles, and career slump.

In April, Good raised alarms about Bieber's mental health and shaky marriage to Hailey, pointing to his erratic Coachella antics and emotional posts.

He also said he hadn't spoken to the singer in over a year.

Bieber has been sparking major fears over his mental health and well-being, especially recently while "begging God for help" on social media.