Is Justin Bieber in a CULT? Pals Fear His Pastor Is Treating Him Like a Puppet After Troubled Singer Denies He's a 'Diddy' Victim
Justin Bieber's inner circle keeps shrinking – and so do hopes he's not deep in some holy roller rabbit hole.
While his old crew thinks the Peaches singer is under Pastor Judah's thumb, the church leader has chalked it all up as nothing but gossip, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The new documentary What Happened to Justin Bieber shines a spotlight on the 31-year-old's eyebrow-raising connection to Churchome, the Beverly Hills church raising concerns.
Bieber has iced out his former friend Ryan Good – his wedding bestie and Drew House right-hand man – after Ryan allegedly bailed on Churchome due to it resembling a full-blown cult.
Out With the Old, In With the Cult?
The alleged "cult" revolves around Bieber’s religious beliefs and connection to Pastor Smith and Churchome – Smith's celebrity-driven Christian mega-church – with which he has been linked since at least 2010.
But the pastor has completely brushed off the rumors.
He even cracked: "What kind of cult only meets once a month?"
Sources also said Bieber and Pastor Judah confronted Scooter Braun over his lack of belief in Jesus – and even grilled Good about his sex life.
Comments from Bieber's Churchome-linked business manager raised more red flags, and the doc leaves no stone unturned by digging into his mental state, money drama, marriage struggles, and career slump.
In April, Good raised alarms about Bieber's mental health and shaky marriage to Hailey, pointing to his erratic Coachella antics and emotional posts.
He also said he hadn't spoken to the singer in over a year.
Bieber has been sparking major fears over his mental health and well-being, especially recently while "begging God for help" on social media.
Bieber Denies Being One of Diddy's 'Victims'
Additionally, fans have been speculating things took a sharp turn for the singer back in the fall – particularly when he became entangled in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles.
The disgraced rapper, who took Bieber under his wing when he was a youngster, is currently facing trial in New York.
Last year, a video of the pair resurfaced, which some fans labeled as "disturbing" and showed Combs and Bieber – who was a minor at the time – hanging out for "48 hours."
While Bieber's downfall seemed to coincide with Combs' September arrest, he finally broke his silence this week by denying he’s one of the rapper’s abuse "victims."
The Canadian singer released a statement via his reps, which read: "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him.
"Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."
Sources also claimed the 'Coming Home' rapper never abused Bieber in any way.
In regards to the videos of Combs and Bieber together, the insiders insisted that the interactions were simply "performative" – and explained Bieber was closer to the rapper's sons than to Combs himself.
Not long after Combs was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, a source claimed Bieber was "done" hearing about the news.
They said: "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it, so he has shut off.
"So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him. Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to."