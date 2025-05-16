Justin Bieber FINALLY Breaks Silence After Months of Rumors He Was Sexually Abused By Sean 'Diddy' Combs — To Deny He's One of the Rapper's 'Victims'
Justin Bieber has finally broken his silence on mentor Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs by denying he’s one of the rapper’s abuse "victims."
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian singer, 31, released a statement via his reps days into Combs’ sex trafficking trial.
Bieber: 'I Was Not A Victim'
The music mogul, 55, has been accused of a string of depraved crimes and there are widespread fears among fans Bieber may have been sexually abused by Combs during his early years in the music industry – which could have contributed to his recent wayward behavior.
Last year, a video of the pair resurfaced which some fans labeled as 'disturbing' and showed Combs and Bieber – who was a minor at the time – hanging out for "48 hours."
The pair also worked together on an album.
However, the troubled singer released a statement on Thursday, insisting he wasn't targeted by the rapper.
A spokesperson for the singer said: "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him.
"Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."
Sources also claimed the 'Coming Home' rapper never abused Bieber in any way.
In regards to the videos of Combs and Bieber together, the insiders insisted that the interactions were simply "performative" – and explained Bieber was closer to the rapper's sons than to Combs himself.
Bieber 'Regrets' Working With Combs
Not long after Combs was arrested in the state of New York on sex trafficking and racketeering charges – which he has denied – a source about Bieber's reaction to the news.
An insider said: "Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off."
The insider added: "So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him. Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to."
According to the source, the singer also regretted working with Combs on the rapper's 2023 album titled T'he Love Album: Off the Grid'.
They said: "He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place and he had distanced himself from him.
"He was featured on Diddy's most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it."
Combs' sex trafficking trial officially began earlier this week on Monday – and his ex Cassie Ventura has taken to the stand since Tuesday.
Back in 2023, she notably filed a lawsuit against Combs, which was settled for an undisclosed amount only one day later.
The two stars had previously been in a relationship from 2007 through 2018, which Ventura has gone into detail about during the cross-examination.
Celebrity names have also recently been dragged into the trial — such as Bruce Willis and Britney Spears.
Also on Thursday May 15, jurors were shown images from the sex parties that the hip-hop mogul masterminded.
The New York courtroom fell silent as the jury members viewed five still pictures of so-called "Freak-Offs" on their screens, which were blocked from public view.