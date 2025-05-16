Justin Bieber FINALLY Breaks Silence After Months of Rumors He Was Sexually Abused By Sean 'Diddy' Combs — To Deny He's One of the Rapper's 'Victims'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian singer, 31, released a statement via his reps days into Combs’ sex trafficking trial .

Justin Bieber has finally broken his silence on mentor Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs by denying he’s one of the rapper’s abuse "victims."

Bieber spoke out against Combs days into the rapper's sex trafficking trial.

The pair also worked together on an album.

Last year, a video of the pair resurfaced which some fans labeled as 'disturbing' and showed Combs and Bieber – who was a minor at the time – hanging out for "48 hours."

The music mogul, 55, has been accused of a string of depraved crimes and there are widespread fears among fans Bieber may have been sexually abused by Combs during his early years in the music industry – which could have contributed to his recent wayward behavior.

Bieber wanted to ensure the focus was on Combs' actual victims.

However, the troubled singer released a statement on Thursday, insisting he wasn't targeted by the rapper.

A spokesperson for the singer said: "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him.

"Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."

Sources also claimed the 'Coming Home' rapper never abused Bieber in any way.

In regards to the videos of Combs and Bieber together, the insiders insisted that the interactions were simply "performative" – and explained Bieber was closer to the rapper's sons than to Combs himself.