EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber Sparks 'Divorce Party' Rumors After Very Big Blow Out With Kardashian Clan Amid Justin Bieber's Solo Outing Following His Groveling Apology to Model

Justin, the 31-year-old pop star, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. Just days prior to Hailey’s outing, Justin was seen in a bizarre, shirtless jaunt in Beverly Hills, prompting questions about his well-being and state of mind.

This unsettling sight came on the heels of an appearance with former child star Kyle Massey, who has been embroiled in legal troubles himself — facing a felony charge for immoral communication with a minor in 2021.

The stark contrast in their public behaviors has not gone unnoticed, with many fans voicing their concerns about Justin's mental health and the strain it might place on their relationship.

Justin further stirred controversy by posting a caption on social media in which he revealed he once told Hailey she would "never be on the cover" of Vogue during a heated argument.

His ill-considered comment drew backlash from fans, who expressed their dismay at the negative remark, countering that it’s not just unkind—it's emblematic of deeper issues.

Calling it a simple jest, Justin later attempted to clarify his intentions, admitting in a now-deleted post.

He wrote: "Yikes I know, so mean," noting he had felt "disrespected" prior to making the diss.

Justin added: "Baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."