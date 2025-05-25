Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Hailey Bieber
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber Sparks 'Divorce Party' Rumors After Very Big Blow Out With Kardashian Clan Amid Justin Bieber's Solo Outing Following His Groveling Apology to Model

Composite photo of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber went out partying without Justin.

Profile Image

May 25 2025, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hailey Bieber has caused new wave of "divorce" rumors after taking center stage in Los Angeles following a string of eyebrow-raising incidents involving her husband, singer Justin Bieber.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 28-year-old beauty enjoyed a night out with friends Kendall and Kylie Jenner, embracing the glitz and glamour of a fashion event on Friday, May 23.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey's Night Out

hailey bieber divorce party rumors kardashian justin biebers apology
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber partied with the Kardashian clan.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Hailey is clearly cutting ties with Justin and making a point of going on solo outings, but this was such a glamorous party at a time when Justin is also off on his own, everyone thinks she is secretly celebrating their split."

The soirée, hosted to celebrate a collaboration between Kylie's apparel brand, Khy, and London-based designer Dilara Findikoglu, provided a perfect backdrop for Hailey to showcase her stunning figure.

Sporting a skintight cream mini dress that accentuated her toned midriff and strong décolletage, Hailey was spotted in good spirits, drink in hand, and mingling with fellow attendees. This was a welcome distraction after a tumultuous week that has many fans speculating about the couple’s marital stability.

Article continues below advertisement

hailey bieber divorce party rumors kardashian justin biebers apology
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber publicly apologized to his wife on Instagram.

Justin, the 31-year-old pop star, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. Just days prior to Hailey’s outing, Justin was seen in a bizarre, shirtless jaunt in Beverly Hills, prompting questions about his well-being and state of mind.

This unsettling sight came on the heels of an appearance with former child star Kyle Massey, who has been embroiled in legal troubles himself — facing a felony charge for immoral communication with a minor in 2021.

The stark contrast in their public behaviors has not gone unnoticed, with many fans voicing their concerns about Justin's mental health and the strain it might place on their relationship.

Justin further stirred controversy by posting a caption on social media in which he revealed he once told Hailey she would "never be on the cover" of Vogue during a heated argument.

His ill-considered comment drew backlash from fans, who expressed their dismay at the negative remark, countering that it’s not just unkind—it's emblematic of deeper issues.

Calling it a simple jest, Justin later attempted to clarify his intentions, admitting in a now-deleted post.

He wrote: "Yikes I know, so mean," noting he had felt "disrespected" prior to making the diss.

Justin added: "Baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite photo of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley

How Billy Joel is Being Supported by Daughter and Ex Christie Brinkley After he Admits He’s Been Forgetting Lyrics for 10 Years Following Shattering Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Split photos of Stacy Keibler

How WWE Pin-Up Stacy Keibler Has Gone From the Ring to Over-Sharing VERY Revealing Photos for Fans

hailey bieber divorce party rumors kardashian justin biebers apology
Source: MEGA

Hailey and Justin have been rumored to be getting a 'divorce'.

Throughout this media storm, Hailey seems determined to project an image of strength and independence.

She was seen smiling, posing for selfies, and embracing the attention at the fashion event with her fellow A-listers, including Kendall, who wore a sleek black dress and Kylie, who opted for a striking plunging red number.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.