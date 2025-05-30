EXCLUSIVE: How Justin Bieber Has Sold His Songs to 'Save His Butt' — As His Spending 'Spirals Out of Control'
Justin Bieber has sold his songs to "save his butt," as the troubled singer's spending continues to spiral out of control.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Sorry singer sold his 300-song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported $200 million in 2022 amid rumors he is suffering "financial issues."
Justin 'Saving His Life'
As rumors swirled that Bieber, 31, was about to suffer a "financial collapse," he moved forward with selling his work to "save his life."
An insider said: "Selling this catalog was like selling a part of himself. But given the choices he’s made, he had no options."
After launching onto the music scene as just a young teen, Bieber hustled for many years and released a handful of albums.
Bieber also went on tour many times, raking in millions of dollars over the years.
According to the Hulu documentary titled TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber?, executive producer Harvey Levin claimed the singer amassed between $500 million and $1 billion throughout his career but ultimately "had to sell his music catalog because he was broke."
Levin added: "I was on a call with multiple people — Justin's side acknowledges that in 2022, he was on the verge of… the words were ‘financial collapse.’ And that’s why he had to sell his catalog."
Health Crisis
Bieber's last studio album was 2021’s Justice, and not too long after, his career took a turn for the worse.
In September 2022, he announced the cancellation of his world tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused partial facial paralysis, earlier in the year.
In a statement shared on social media at the time, he said: "After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority."
While his career has been on pause the last few years due to his health issues, the insider claimed he's still "blowing through cash like there’s no tomorrow."
According to reports, Bieber dropped a small fortune on six lavish homes and reportedly spent around $300,000 at the celebrity-favorite restaurant Nobu during the Coachella music festival.
Fears For Bieber
As the concern for Bieber continues to grow, the young singer has also alienated himself from his former inner circle.
According to reports, the singer unfollowed his former manager and good friend, Scooter Braun, as well as his former assistant, Allison Kaye, who quit in January.
He also parted ways with his head of security and road manager, Kenny Hamilton.
But fans started to seriously worry about the singer's mental health after he cut ties with his longtime pal, Ryan Good, who was his best man at his wedding to Hailey.
After Bieber's concerning behavior at Coachella, Good released many claims about his "falling out" with the singer and placed the blame on his church, which he claimed is "a cult."
As his inner circle continues to shrink, divorce rumors have been swirling around Bieber and his model wife for months now amid his "concerning behavior."
The two welcomed their first child together, a son, back in 2024.