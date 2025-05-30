EXCLUSIVE: How Justin Bieber Has Sold His Songs to 'Save His Butt' — As His Spending 'Spirals Out of Control'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Sorry singer sold his 300-song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported $200 million in 2022 amid rumors he is suffering "financial issues."

Justin Bieber has sold his songs to "save his butt," as the troubled singer's spending continues to spiral out of control.

Bieber was allegedly about to suffer a 'financial collapse.'

As rumors swirled that Bieber, 31, was about to suffer a "financial collapse," he moved forward with selling his work to "save his life."

An insider said: "Selling this catalog was like selling a part of himself. But given the choices he’s made, he had no options."

After launching onto the music scene as just a young teen, Bieber hustled for many years and released a handful of albums.

Bieber also went on tour many times, raking in millions of dollars over the years.