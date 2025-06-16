Justin Bieber Cries 'I Know I Have Anger Issues!' Following Showdown with Paparazzi as Troubled Singer 'Inches Closer to Conservatorship'

Just days later, Bieber took to Instagram to explain himself and admitted struggling with his anger.

"People keep telling me to heal, don’t you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already?” Bieber wrote. "I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me (I) needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making (me) more tired and more angry."

The Baby hitmaker then said: "Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others," and confessed, "I’m exhausted with thinking about myself lately, aren’t you?"