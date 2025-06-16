Justin Bieber Cries 'I Know I Have Anger Issues!' Following Showdown with Paparazzi as Troubled Singer 'Inches Closer to Conservatorship'
Justin Bieber is at it again, this time raging on social media following his confrontation with paparazzi, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Thursday, June 12, when he spotted two photographers outside the celebrity hotspot Nobu in Malibu, Bieber completely lost it, getting into a shouting match and sparking more fears the pop star is losing it.
'I'm Broken'
Just days later, Bieber took to Instagram to explain himself and admitted struggling with his anger.
"People keep telling me to heal, don’t you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already?” Bieber wrote. "I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me (I) needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making (me) more tired and more angry."
The Baby hitmaker then said: "Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others," and confessed, "I’m exhausted with thinking about myself lately, aren’t you?"
During his showdown with paparazzi, the 31-year-old raged: "Not me today, bro," as he covered his face with his arm. "How do you think it’s going with you in my f------ face? Get out of my f------ face!"
"Stop asking me how it’s going. Get out of here... I’m a real man with a real family," he said, referring to his and wife Hailey's 9-month-old son, Jack Blues.
A day after the incident, Bieber dropped photos of himself holding his son, and captioned the post "ay bay bay" along with a middle finger emoji.
He then posted a video featuring his bong after being spotted handling drugs in public – all this has led to rumors Bieber may be on his way to being placed in a conservatorship.
Conservatorship Time?
"As a seasoned attorney, I’ll say this bluntly: If Justin Bieber’s recent behavior is as troubling as reported amidst erratic social media posts, visible signs of impairment, and statements hinting at isolation and emotional instability, then YES, a conservatorship could be considered," legal expert Jamie Wright in interview.
However, according to Wright, placing Bieber in a conservatorship will be no easy task.
She explained: "This isn’t just about being ‘out of it’ on Instagram. Courts require substantial medical evidence, and the bar is high."
"Especially post-Britney, with the public and legal community rightfully wary of abuses in the system,” Wright said, referring to Britney Spears’ well-known, and lengthy, conservatorship case.
According to the expert, the performer being placed in a conservatorship would have a huge impact as he would "lose control over decisions about his health, money, and even parental rights."
Wright explained: "Custody of his child could be questioned if there’s evidence he’s an unfit parent. It would certainly put pressure on his marriage with Hailey and would raise serious reputational questions that could derail future endorsements, brand partnerships, and touring plans..."
Rumors the famous couple's marriage is falling apart continue to spread, made worse by the fact that even if Hailey decides to walk away, it may cost her millions, as she never signed a prenup.
"She had nothing when she married him and thought she didn’t need one,” an insider told Rob Shuter for his Substack. "Now she’s not so sure."
"Now she’s the breadwinner, and Justin could walk away with hundreds of millions," they added, referring to Hailey reeling in $1billion after selling her beauty brand Rhode to e.l.f..