Justin Bieber 'On Verge of Being Placed in Conservatorship' By Wife Hailey as She's 'Tortured' by His Increasingly Wacky Behavior

The high-profile couple is said to be struggling with saving their marriage, but even if Hailey decides to walk away, it may cost her millions, as she never signed a prenup.

An insider recently informed Rob Shuter for his Substack that Hailey, 28, was urged by her team to sign a prenup before her 2018 courthouse wedding to Justin, but she ignored their pleas.

"She had nothing when she married him and thought she didn’t need one,” the source said. "Now she’s not so sure."

"They continued: "Now she’s the breadwinner, and Justin could walk away with hundreds of millions," referring to Hailey banking $1billion after selling her beauty brand Rhode to e.l.f..