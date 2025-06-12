Your tip
Justin Bieber 'On Verge of Being Placed in Conservatorship' By Wife Hailey as She's 'Tortured' by His Increasingly Wacky Behavior

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

Is Justin Bieber on his way to being placed in a conservatorship?

June 12 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber could find himself being placed in a conservatorship by his wife, Hailey Bieber, if the pop star's erratic and concerning behavior continues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Baby hitmaker has been spotted handling drugs in public and has also been sparking worries over his mental health due to cryptic posts on social media.

Justin's Last Chance?

bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin's behavior has sparked plenty of concern over the last couple of months.

Legal expert Jamie Wright believes Justin, 31, is headed toward a conservatorship if he doesn't shape up.

"As a seasoned attorney, I’ll say this bluntly: If Justin Bieber’s recent behavior is as troubling as reported amidst erratic social media posts, visible signs of impairment, and statements hinting at isolation and emotional instability, then YES, a conservatorship could be considered," Wright said during an interview.

However, the expert noted: "In California, a conservatorship is a court-ordered plan where a designated person (conservator) is appointed to manage the affairs, personal care, or finances of an adult deemed unable to manage these on their own.

justin bieber accused of being rude to wife hailey
Source: MEGA

Justin's wife, Hailey, may be forced to put the pop star in a conservatorship.

"This isn’t just about being ‘out of it’ on Instagram. Courts require substantial medical evidence, and the bar is high."

"Especially post-Britney, with the public and legal community rightfully wary of abuses in the system,” Wright said, referring to Britney Spears’ well-known, and lengthy, conservatorship case.

While Justin has displayed bizarre behavior, including posting starting selfies, it would be incredible difficult to place him on a conservatorship, as Hailey, or his mother, Pattie Mallete, would need to "demonstrate that Justin is incapable of making rational decisions, poses a risk to himself or others – including his infant son, or is unable to manage his financial empire,” Wright explained.

More Money, More Problems

Justin being placed in a conservatorship would completely shake up his life, as he would "lose control over decisions about his health, money, and even parental rights," the expert said.

The singer is believed to have money issues as he sold his 300-song catalog to Hipgnosis Songs Capital for a reported $200million in 2022 amid his "financial issues." He also owes millions to his former manager Scooter Braun’s company Hybe, for his Justice Tour.

Wright continued: "Custody of his child could be questioned if there’s evidence he’s an unfit parent. It would certainly put pressure on his marriage with Hailey and would raise serious reputational questions that could derail future endorsements, brand partnerships, and touring plans..."

There Goes The Marriage?

Photo of Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

The Canadian singer is said to be in financial ruins amid his strange behavior.

The high-profile couple is said to be struggling with saving their marriage, but even if Hailey decides to walk away, it may cost her millions, as she never signed a prenup.

An insider recently informed Rob Shuter for his Substack that Hailey, 28, was urged by her team to sign a prenup before her 2018 courthouse wedding to Justin, but she ignored their pleas.

"She had nothing when she married him and thought she didn’t need one,” the source said. "Now she’s not so sure."

"They continued: "Now she’s the breadwinner, and Justin could walk away with hundreds of millions," referring to Hailey banking $1billion after selling her beauty brand Rhode to e.l.f..

hailey
Source: MEGA

Hailey is said to be buried in marriage issues with Justin, with many thinking she may walk away.

Hailey and Justin are still holding amid rumors of their marriage being close to collapsing, but the Canadian star is not making it easy.

