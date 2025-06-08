Earlier in the day, Justin had referenced ketamine, the deadly drug that killed Friends actor Matthew Perry, in an Instagram story, provoking even more concern among his followers.

He posed a question to AI: "Has ketamine been used to control people's emotions?" The answer he received highlighted serious implications related to the misuse of the substance. In one of his more introspective posts, Justin reflected: "This is how I feel after people keep telling me there's more work to do after the I've given everything I have to give.

"I don't think any of us can handle hearing 'You just gotta try a little harder and you will be like me.' It's not true." His stream of consciousness didn't let up, as he reluctantly echoed sentiments about the pressures of life, stating: "Quit making ur life about work smh. God will always inspire u to wait to work hard. "But I f----- always knew in my gut Jesus was always the answer to the pain we are all facing."