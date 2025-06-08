See the Images That Have Sparked Massive New Fears for Justin Bieber's Mental Health — Plus Singer's Post About Deadly Drug That Killed Matthew Perry
Justin Bieber has sparked concerns among his fan base with a series of startling selfies.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 31-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Saturday, June 7, to share a string of social media posts about God and drugs, which many of his followers have interpreted as cries for help.
Justin Bieber's Bizarre Posts
The 31-year-old Peaches hitmaker, who was recently seen looking significantly thinner during an outing in Hollywood, posted a variety of unsettling close-up shots. In one particularly puzzling selfie, Justin lounged on a couch with a red sweatshirt casually draped near his head, while capturing black and white selfies in other snaps.
He wrote in all caps: "IM ACCEPTING THAT GOD FORGIVES ME THIS MORNING. SO CAN I CAN FORGIVE MYSELF AND OTHERS TODAY. JOIN ME IF YOU WOULD LIKE," followed by a thumbs up emoji.
The Rant
Another series of posts featured a series of mirror selfies taken in a bathroom. Dressed in a red hoodie and a black cap emblazoned with his son Jack's name, Justin also shared close-ups of his face, drawing attention to his attire. In one particularly cryptic message, he told his followers: "U could point at my flaws. Or u could recognize ur own lil b----." As if that weren't alarming enough, he also shared a black-and-white selfie and a screenshot showing him FaceTiming his wife, Hailey Bieber.
Fans are Concerned
Commenters flooded his posts with concern, with one writing, "No way this is Justin," accompanied by crying emojis.
Another remarked: "HAILEYYY HE GOT HIS PHONE AGAIN."
Several fans expressed feeling "helpless", with one saying, "It's like watching a train wreck and not being able to stop it."
Earlier in the day, Justin had referenced ketamine, the deadly drug that killed Friends actor Matthew Perry, in an Instagram story, provoking even more concern among his followers.
He posed a question to AI: "Has ketamine been used to control people's emotions?" The answer he received highlighted serious implications related to the misuse of the substance. In one of his more introspective posts, Justin reflected: "This is how I feel after people keep telling me there's more work to do after the I've given everything I have to give.
"I don't think any of us can handle hearing 'You just gotta try a little harder and you will be like me.' It's not true." His stream of consciousness didn't let up, as he reluctantly echoed sentiments about the pressures of life, stating: "Quit making ur life about work smh. God will always inspire u to wait to work hard. "But I f----- always knew in my gut Jesus was always the answer to the pain we are all facing."