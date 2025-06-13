Justin Bieber Drops Another Sign He's Cracking As Trouble Pop Star Fights With Photographers in Public Amid Fears He's Headed Toward a 'Conservatorship'
Malibu meltdown!
Justin Bieber has been spotted in the middle of a heated argument with paparazzi outside of Nobu in Malibu, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The sighting comes amid growing concern for the pop star's mental health – and rumors his wife, Hailey, may place him in a conservatorship.
Nobu Confrontation
Two photographers were posted up outside the celebrity hotspot on Thursday, June 12, and Justin made his feelings about their presence clear.
The Baby singer was dressed in an oversized aqua hoodie, baggy green pants, and black leather woven shoes.
He appeared to try to block his face from the paparazzi's cameras as he approached the photographers.
Tensions Flare
At one point, Justin appeared to be calm, addressing the photographers outside the restaurant before becoming more animated as the conversation carried on.
In another shot, paparazzi could be seen with their cameras raised and aimed toward the 31-year-old, who stood a few feet away.
Bieber's arms were raised as he pointed at two photographers, presumably asking them to back off.
The face-off comes as rumors continue to swirl about Justin's mental health and the state of his marriage.
Mental Health Concerns
As RadarOnline.com reported, the STAY singer has sparked concern about his well-being after a series of disturbing social media posts in recent months, including numerous posts of him smoking, as well as looking gaunt and dazed.
While some fans suggested Justin simply looked tired because he's a new parent, others accused him of being on drugs and begged him to seek help. Others warned Hailey to get out while she can.
Many speculated about Justin's behavior impacting his wife, with fears the Rhode skincare founder was reaching an emotional breaking point from the stress of juggling her seemingly out-of-control husband, business, and raising their nine-month-old son, Jack Blues.
Insiders claimed Hailey has been reeling amid constant criticism of her husband.
A source said: "Hailey's got a lot going on, too much. There's real concern over how she's emotionally managing it all."
Justin hasn't done much to help calm the situation, and his own words have fueled scrutiny about his marriage.
As Hailey celebrated her first Mother's Day, her husband stated on social media that the holiday "sucks a--."
Then, as she graced the cover of Vogue, Bieber made a bizarre post in which he confessed he told his wife she would never achieve such an accomplishment.
Conservatorship Warning
One legal expert suggested Justin could be placed in a conservatorship if he doesn't clean up his act soon.
Jamie Wright said in an interview: "As a seasoned attorney, I’ll say this bluntly: If Justin Bieber’s recent behavior is as troubling as reported amidst erratic social media posts, visible signs of impairment, and statements hinting at isolation and emotional instability, then YES, a conservatorship could be considered."
She continued: "In California, a conservatorship is a court-ordered plan where a designated person (conservator) is appointed to manage the affairs, personal care, or finances of an adult deemed unable to manage these on their own.
"This isn’t just about being ‘out of it’ on Instagram. Courts require substantial medical evidence, and the bar is high.
"Especially post-Britney, with the public and legal community rightfully wary of abuses in the system."