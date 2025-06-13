EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber Ignites Breakdown Fears as 'Walls Are Closing in on Her' Amid Justin Bieber Drama
Hailey Bieber should be on top of the world after scoring her first Vogue magazine cover – but pals fear the usually grounded gal is coming apart at the seams and headed for a catastrophic breakdown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources say Bieber, 28, is reeling under the weight of digital criticism amid questions and concerns over her husband – 31-year-old Yummy singer Justin Bieber – who appears to be self-destructing in public view.
Insiders added the Rhode beauty brand founder is juggling the demands of her $1 billion business and her on-camera career with the needs of her spiraling hubby and their 9-month-old son, Jack Blues.
Haunted By Past
"Hailey's got a lot going on – too much," an insider said, adding: "There's real concern over how she's emotionally managing it all."
Rumors of turmoil in the couple's six-year marriage have swirled for months, but worries further spiked on Mother's Day when Justin stated on social media that the holiday "sucks a--" – just as Hailey was marking her first as a new mom.
Days later, the Sorry singer shared Hailey's Vogue cover and revealed that he once told her she'd never achieve the accomplishment.
Justin's post, which was widely panned, came weeks after Hailey attended the high-profile Met Gala in New York City without him.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources say troubled Justin is struggling physically, financially and emotionally over his inability to perform due to his ongoing battle with the debilitating Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
Sources also shared he's rattled about possible damaging revelations about his once close friendship with ex-mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs coming out during the music mogul's sex trafficking trial.
Citing the crooner's troubled past, an insider said: "Justin coped with drug abuse and is posting photos of himself cradling a bong and puffing on what looked suspiciously like a joint.
Health Fight
Hailey has also prompted worries after confessing that postpartum life has been "difficult."
The willowy beauty even cracked an odd joke that she uses numerous online profiles to anonymously comment on the pages of social media rivals.
Our insider added: "These are the things that are causing real concern that she may be on the verge of collapse."