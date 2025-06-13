EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber Ignites Breakdown Fears as 'Walls Are Closing in on Her' Amid Justin Bieber Drama

Hailey Bieber should be on top of the world after scoring her first Vogue magazine cover – but pals fear the usually grounded gal is coming apart at the seams and headed for a catastrophic breakdown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources say Bieber, 28, is reeling under the weight of digital criticism amid questions and concerns over her husband – 31-year-old Yummy singer Justin Bieber – who appears to be self-destructing in public view.

Insiders added the Rhode beauty brand founder is juggling the demands of her $1 billion business and her on-camera career with the needs of her spiraling hubby and their 9-month-old son, Jack Blues.