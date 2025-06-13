Pop Brat Justin Bieber Flashes One-Fingered Salute to Critics After Flying Into Berserk Rant at Paparazzi And Sparking More Fears He's Lost It

The first of six Instagram posts from the Never Say Never singer featured photos of him holding nine-month-old son Jack Blues, whom he shares with wife Hailey Bieber.

He captioned the post "ay bay bay" along with a middle finger emoji.

In one image, Bieber was seen clutching his son, whose face was hidden from the camera.

Other shots included a series of snaps of Bieber, who was wearing a red Balenciaga t-shirt and neon shorts, holding his son outside by the pool.