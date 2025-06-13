Pop Brat Justin Bieber Flashes One-Fingered Salute to Critics After Flying Into Berserk Rant at Paparazzi And Sparking More Fears He's Lost It
Justin Bieber has sent a cryptic message following a heated argument with paparazzi amid concerns about his unhinged behavior, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One day after Bieber was seen shouting at photographers outside a Malibu hotspot, he went on an Instagram posting spree riddled with middle finger emojis.
'Ay Bay Bay'
The first of six Instagram posts from the Never Say Never singer featured photos of him holding nine-month-old son Jack Blues, whom he shares with wife Hailey Bieber.
He captioned the post "ay bay bay" along with a middle finger emoji.
In one image, Bieber was seen clutching his son, whose face was hidden from the camera.
Other shots included a series of snaps of Bieber, who was wearing a red Balenciaga t-shirt and neon shorts, holding his son outside by the pool.
Malibu Meltdown
He then proceeded to share five more posts, including photos of his new sandal designs and a throwback picture of himself as a child.
Four of the posts included a middle finger emoji in the caption.
The Instagram spree comes after Bieber's expletive-ridden exchange with photographers in Malibu.
Cameras caught the singer as he confronted a group of paparazzi, during which he reportedly yelled at them to "get out of (his) f---ing face" and "stop asking (him) how it's going."
The photos are the first images Bieber has shared since he faced intense backlash in May, when he posted a series of snaps with his son – followed by images of him smoking in the same area, wearing the same clothes.
Instagram users were quick to call out Bieber and accused him of being an irresponsible parent.
One user commented on the post: "I hope that baby wasn't exposed to marijuana smoke…"
Another echoed: "Getting high around your kid. Grow up."
Conservatorship Fears
Concerns for Bieber's mental health have ramped up in recent months, and now rumors about a possible conservatorship have started to swirl.
Legal expert Jamie Wright warned the singer could find himself in a conservatorship if he doesn't shape up.
Wright said in a recent interview: "As a seasoned attorney, I’ll say this bluntly: If Justin Bieber’s recent behavior is as troubling as reported amidst erratic social media posts, visible signs of impairment, and statements hinting at isolation and emotional instability, then YES, a conservatorship could be considered."
She then noted: "In California, a conservatorship is a court-ordered plan where a designated person (conservator) is appointed to manage the affairs, personal care, or finances of an adult deemed unable to manage these on their own.
"This isn't just about being 'out of it' on Instagram. Courts require substantial medical evidence, and the bar is high.
"Especially post-Britney (Spears), with the public and legal community rightfully wary of abuses in the system."