Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hailey Bieber
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber Cash Crisis — Model Being 'Sternly Warned' By Pals to Cut Car-Crash Husband Justin Out of Her $1Billion Fortune

hailey bieber urged cut justin out one billion fortune
Source: JUSTINBIEBER/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Hailey Bieber is being warned not to let her troubled husband Justin, right, get his hands on her fortune if they split.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 19 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Savvy model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber made a pretty penny by selling her cosmetic brand Rhode for an estimated $1billion – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal pals are pushing her to put a mid-nuptial agreement in place to protect her fortune should she and her pop hunk husband Justin Bieber divorce.

Sources say those closest to the cover girl pin-up, 28, are urging her to get her financial ducks in a row amid gossip that her needy husband of six years is hurting for cash and that their relationship has hit a rough patch.

An insider said: "People around Hailey are cautioning her to get a mid-nuptial agreement to cover herself. It's no secret their marriage is in a desperate state, with Justin's mental instability, pot-smoking and generally erratic behavior on the rise.

Article continues below advertisement

Marriage 'Nightmare'

Article continues below advertisement
hailey bieber urged cut justin out one billion fortune
Source: MEGA

The couple are said to have secretly broken up.

Article continues below advertisement

Cash Panic

Article continues below advertisement

"Hailey is sticking by him for now, but the future looks uncertain unless Justin can get his act together. The overwhelming consensus in her world is that she would be wise to get her personal assets in order before it's too late."

As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources have said the Ghost singer, 31, was haunted by money woes after racking up huge debts a mid-nuptial agreement to protect her fortune, an insider claims following the cancellation of his 2022 music tour as he grappled with debilitating Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

According to reports, Bieber's former manager Scooter Braun bailed him out to cover those bills – which totaled around $8million – and the hitmaker has considered suing his money advisors for allegedly blowing $300million of his cash.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
matt lauer begs hoda kotb ignores pleas

EXCLUSIVE: How Matt Lauer is Begging Hoda Kotb to 'Throw Him a Bone' – And Why She's Snubbing His Pleas for Help

Photo of Jayne Mansfield

EXCLUSIVE: Nearly 60 Years After Fatal Crash That Wiped Out Blonde Bombshell Jayne Mansfield Her Daughter Reveals Secrets of The Icon Only She Knew

Article continues below advertisement
hailey bieber urged cut justin out one billion fortune
Source: MEGA

Sources say Hailey's inner circle are desperate for her to make moves so she doesn't end up bankrolling Justin for life in the event of a divorce.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Justin sold his music catalog for an estimated $200million in 2022, but he's said to have squandered megabucks with his out-of-control spending.

Sources say the young couple also has their hands full raising their 10-month-old son, Jack Blues.

One insider added: "If Justin thinks he's going to kick back and live off Hailey's billion-dollar deal, he's in for a rude awakening. Hailey didn't just cash a check and walk away. She's committed to growing the brand.

"Justin is a very loving dad, but he can also be extremely immature. If he doesn't grow up soon, she might decide enough is enough."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.