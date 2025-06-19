EXCLUSIVE: Hailey Bieber Cash Crisis — Model Being 'Sternly Warned' By Pals to Cut Car-Crash Husband Justin Out of Her $1Billion Fortune
Savvy model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber made a pretty penny by selling her cosmetic brand Rhode for an estimated $1billion – and now RadarOnline.com can reveal pals are pushing her to put a mid-nuptial agreement in place to protect her fortune should she and her pop hunk husband Justin Bieber divorce.
Sources say those closest to the cover girl pin-up, 28, are urging her to get her financial ducks in a row amid gossip that her needy husband of six years is hurting for cash and that their relationship has hit a rough patch.
An insider said: "People around Hailey are cautioning her to get a mid-nuptial agreement to cover herself. It's no secret their marriage is in a desperate state, with Justin's mental instability, pot-smoking and generally erratic behavior on the rise.
Marriage 'Nightmare'
Cash Panic
"Hailey is sticking by him for now, but the future looks uncertain unless Justin can get his act together. The overwhelming consensus in her world is that she would be wise to get her personal assets in order before it's too late."
As RadarOnline.com has reported, sources have said the Ghost singer, 31, was haunted by money woes after racking up huge debts a mid-nuptial agreement to protect her fortune, an insider claims following the cancellation of his 2022 music tour as he grappled with debilitating Ramsay Hunt syndrome.
According to reports, Bieber's former manager Scooter Braun bailed him out to cover those bills – which totaled around $8million – and the hitmaker has considered suing his money advisors for allegedly blowing $300million of his cash.
Justin sold his music catalog for an estimated $200million in 2022, but he's said to have squandered megabucks with his out-of-control spending.
Sources say the young couple also has their hands full raising their 10-month-old son, Jack Blues.
One insider added: "If Justin thinks he's going to kick back and live off Hailey's billion-dollar deal, he's in for a rude awakening. Hailey didn't just cash a check and walk away. She's committed to growing the brand.
"Justin is a very loving dad, but he can also be extremely immature. If he doesn't grow up soon, she might decide enough is enough."