Timothée Chalamet and 'Emotional' Justin Bieber Are 'Bonding' Over Young Fame and Their Wild Pasts Involving Selena Gomez — As Troubled Singer's Behavior Sparks Concern

While Bieber's appearance at Coachella added to alarm over his wellbeing, the source insisted the first-time father "is just trying to have fun and stop thinking about how he is perceived."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Bieber has been accused of being in a "cult" amid his erratic behavior and disturbing social media posts.

With rumors of an impending mental breakdown swirling, the singer issued a long message to his Instagram Story about being "too flawed for God."

He wrote: "Every day I wake up thinking maybe I'm too flawed for God to utilize me in this beautiful story of life.

"Yet God uses me (flaws and all) everyday. The same way he uses you! Our life is significant. God has a plan for us, nothing disqualifies us from experiencing God's good plans for our life.

"I'm choosing today to allow God's love and grace to shape my day and give me perspective."