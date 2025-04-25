Timothée Chalamet and 'Emotional' Justin Bieber Are 'Bonding' Over Young Fame and Their Wild Pasts Involving Selena Gomez — As Troubled Singer's Behavior Sparks Concern
Justin Bieber is said to have sparked a close friendship with Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders claimed the Baby singer and the Dune star bonded over reaching stardom at a young age – and their past history with Selena Gomez.
While the young stars were said to have forged a friendship over their connected pasts, 32, Bieber, 31, was introduced to Chalamet, 29, by his wife Hailey, 28.
Chalamet has been dating one of Hailey's close friends and confidantes, Jenner, 27, since 2023.
Insiders revealed Bieber and Chalamet meet up together in Los Angeles often, usually going out for coffee or to grab food in Beverly Hills.
A source told the Daily Mail, "Timothée knows what it is like to start working at a young age, so Justin can relate to him.
"He is also really good at handling fame and gives advice to Justin."
Apparently, Chalamet has become a "rock" for Bieber, who has recently sparked concern for his mental and physical health after a series of concerning social media posts and an appearance at Coachella, in which he looked inebriated and gaunt.
The insider explained: "He tells Justin to not take it all so seriously and just cut loose, be yourself. He is a great influence on Justin, a rock, because he is so stable whereas Justin is more emotional.
"Timothee also has that New Yorker sensibility where he just doesn't care, he does his thing, and he doesn't give a crap what people say."
Chalamet and Jenner were also said to have spent time with Bieber and Hailey at the recent Southern California music festival.
They said: "Hailey spent a lot of time with Kylie at Coachella, she even shared photos of her on social media. They are tight."
While Bieber's appearance at Coachella added to alarm over his wellbeing, the source insisted the first-time father "is just trying to have fun and stop thinking about how he is perceived."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bieber has been accused of being in a "cult" amid his erratic behavior and disturbing social media posts.
With rumors of an impending mental breakdown swirling, the singer issued a long message to his Instagram Story about being "too flawed for God."
He wrote: "Every day I wake up thinking maybe I'm too flawed for God to utilize me in this beautiful story of life.
"Yet God uses me (flaws and all) everyday. The same way he uses you! Our life is significant. God has a plan for us, nothing disqualifies us from experiencing God's good plans for our life.
"I'm choosing today to allow God's love and grace to shape my day and give me perspective."
Bieber's post fueled rumors he was in a "cult" due to his connection to controversial Pastor Judah Smith and Churchome.
The singer's former road manager Ryan Good, who was his best man at his wedding to Hailey and co-founded his fashion brand Drew House, also expressed concern the 31-year-old may be in a "cult" after Bieber cut ties with him.