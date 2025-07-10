Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Justin Bieber
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'That's Not Hailey!' Bieber Fans Convinced Troubled Pop Star is Really Vacationing with Mystery Woman as Divorce Rumors Grow

photo of Justin and Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Some followers question the woman in Justin Bieber's recent photos.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 10 2025, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber has been sharing some very public displays of affection with wife Hailey while on vacation in Spain.

Or has he? Some conspiracy theorists are convinced the woman seen snuggling with the singer isn't his wife at all, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the couple continue to work out their much-discussed marital issues.

Picture of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Source: Instagram;@lilbieber/haileybieber

Fans have speculated that's not Justin's wife.

Justin, 31, has been continually posting pics while on vacation with 28-year-old Hailey – most recently cuddling on a beach at sunset. However, some internet sleuths have pointed out that each of his recent posts seems to obscure Hailey in some way or cover her up.

On Wednesday, Justin shared a photo on his Instagram of the two watching the sunset on a beach. But the Baby singer's face cannot be seen, outside of the top of his shaved head, as he buried it on Hailey's shoulder.

Hailey herself is even less recognizable, with her back turned completely to the camera.

Hailey Who?

justin bieber accused of being rude to wife hailey
Source: MEGA

The couple are vacationing in Spain.

A few days earlier, the smile on Justin's face was clear to see as he hugged Hailey. However, once again, the model appeared strategically hidden behind her husband's head, with only her long brown hair shining through.

Followers cried foul in the comments section, spreading theories and evidence Justin's partner isn't his wife at all.

One person commented: "So who’s the girl on the picture?" As another echoed: "Is it me or the girl doesn’t look like Hailey?"

A third person was more declarative, commenting: "Y'all it's not Hailey."

One person searched for clues in the snaps, questioning her identity, "especially because her wrist tattoo is missing. I just peeped that."

Still, one fan seemed to just be over it all: "We are so done with him that even if he has his wife in his arms, we are in disbelief."

Family Issues

justin bieber accused of being rude to wife hailey
Source: MEGA

Rumors of their marital issues continue to grow.

Justin has been busy trying to deflect attention away from his recent bizarre behavior and growing rumors his marriage is on the rocks.

Last month, Hailey was seen stepping out in the West Village in New York, where she notably kept her left hand prominently visible, showcasing a bare ring finger.

A source said: "Family issues have clouded her success. Justin's going through a difficult time, and Hailey is giving him room to get himself back on track. He's doing his best, but it's tough."

Another insider revealed: "Justin's been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he’s going through. Hailey is the stable parent and the one keeping their family together. It's been really hard on her."

Highs and Lows

justin bieber accused of being rude to wife hailey
Source: MEGA

Justin has been exhibiting some bizarre behavior.

Within the last few months, the couple has faced several highs and lows together.

Besides welcoming their baby boy into the world, Hailey's career has reached new levels, and she recently sold Rhode for $1billion – all while keeping her marriage from crumbling.

A different insider also noted: "Things have been very tense in the last month. Hailey’s worried about Justin, especially with a (baby at home). He hasn’t been down like this in quite some time, so there's concern."

