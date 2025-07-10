EXCLUSIVE: 'That's Not Hailey!' Bieber Fans Convinced Troubled Pop Star is Really Vacationing with Mystery Woman as Divorce Rumors Grow

Or has he? Some conspiracy theorists are convinced the woman seen snuggling with the singer isn't his wife at all, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the couple continue to work out their much-discussed marital issues .

Justin Bieber has been sharing some very public displays of affection with wife Hailey while on vacation in Spain.

Hailey herself is even less recognizable, with her back turned completely to the camera.

On Wednesday, Justin shared a photo on his Instagram of the two watching the sunset on a beach. But the Baby singer's face cannot be seen, outside of the top of his shaved head, as he buried it on Hailey's shoulder.

Justin, 31, has been continually posting pics while on vacation with 28-year-old Hailey – most recently cuddling on a beach at sunset. However, some internet sleuths have pointed out that each of his recent posts seems to obscure Hailey in some way or cover her up.

A few days earlier, the smile on Justin's face was clear to see as he hugged Hailey. However, once again, the model appeared strategically hidden behind her husband's head, with only her long brown hair shining through.

Followers cried foul in the comments section, spreading theories and evidence Justin's partner isn't his wife at all.

One person commented: "So who’s the girl on the picture?" As another echoed: "Is it me or the girl doesn’t look like Hailey?"

A third person was more declarative, commenting: "Y'all it's not Hailey."

One person searched for clues in the snaps, questioning her identity, "especially because her wrist tattoo is missing. I just peeped that."

Still, one fan seemed to just be over it all: "We are so done with him that even if he has his wife in his arms, we are in disbelief."