Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber 'Divorce' Latest: How Troubled Pop Star Is Desperately Trying to Shut Down Hailey Split Rumors With New Vacation Snap Post

Photo of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Justin Bieber is doing all he can to show his fans he and wife Hailey Bieber have no issues.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 9 2025, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber is still desperately trying to quell growing rumors his marriage to Hailey is crumbling, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The pop star has been busy posting loving photos of the two online, hoping to squash the uproar.

justin bieber accused of being rude to wife hailey
Source: MEGA

Justin and Hailey appear to be doing fine, at least that's what the singer what's everyone to think.

Justin and Hailey have been enjoying some personal time together, flaunting their love while vacationing in Mallorca, Spain. But of course, it never happened unless you post about it incessantly on social media.

The 31-year-old Baby singer has shared a constant stream of pics chronicling his love with his 28-year-old wife over the past several days.

The latest snap showed the two packing on the PDA while snuggling on a beach.

Justin's arm was wrapped around Hailey's waist, and his head was glued to her shoulder.

He captioned the photo with no less than 19 heart-eye smiley face emojis.

PDA Posts

hailey bieber breakdown justin bieber marriage drama
Source: MEGA

Bieber wrote 'My forever n always' in a caption alongside the loved-up snaps.

The post comes just days after another PDA post, this time with a carousel of the couple hugging during a spectacular sunset. Justin captioned it: "My forever n always," this time adding 15 heart emojis.

In one snap, Hailey's face could partially be seen smiling as she embraced the back of Bieber's head and back, but, for the most part, her identity was concealed.

It all comes after the couple, who married in 2018, put on a show of solidarity last week while attending night three of DJ Martin Garrix's first headlining Los Angeles gig at the city's State Historic Park.

Tough Going

hailey bieber rips off wedding ring justin divorce rumors pushed
Source: MEGA

The couple has been plagued by breakup rumors for years.

Last month, it was reported that "things aren't great right now" due to Bieber's erratic behavior, causing "a lot of stress" for Hailey.

A source said: "Family issues have clouded her success. Justin's going through a difficult time, and Hailey is giving him room to get himself back on track. He's doing his best, but it's tough."

Another insider revealed: "Justin's been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he’s going through. Hailey is the stable parent and the one keeping their family together. It's been really hard on her."

Wedded Bliss?

justin hailey bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey was recently spotted without her wedding ring.

Within the last few months, the couple has faced several highs and lows together.

Besides welcoming their baby boy into the world, Hailey's career has reached new levels, and she recently sold Rhode for $1billion – all while keeping her marriage from crumbling.

A different insider also noted: "Things have been very tense in the last month. Hailey's worried about Justin, especially with a (baby at home). He hasn't been down like this in quite some time, so there's concern."

A different insider also noted: "Things have been very tense in the last month. Hailey’s worried about Justin, especially with a (baby at home). He hasn’t been down like this in quite some time, so there's concern."

Last month, the supermodel was seen stepping out in the West Village in New York, where she notably kept her left hand prominently visible, showcasing a bare ring finger.

Eyewitnesses said Hailey left The Commerce Inn and appeared less than cheerful, donning a khaki trench coat and dark sunglasses.

One observer claimed: "She looked tense as she climbed out of a black SUV outside the restaurant."

