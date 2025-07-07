Justin Bieber Desperately Insists Marriage Isn't Broken With Four-Word Message as He Endures Sweaty Detox After Drug Binges

Eyebrows were raised over Bieber's disrespectful public posts about Mother's Day and Baldwin's first solo American Vogue cover.

But the power dynamic has certainly changed between the two-time Grammy winner and the IMG Model since last May, when she sold her skincare/cosmetics company for $1B to e.l.f Cosmetics, and she will remain with the company as chief creative officer and head of innovation.

Last month, it was reported that "things aren't great right now" due to Bieber's erratic behavior causing "a lot of stress" for Hailey.

A source said: "Family issues have clouded her success.

"Justin's going through a difficult time, and Hailey is giving him room to get himself back on track. He's doing his best, but it's tough."