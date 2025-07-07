Your tip
Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Desperately Insists Marriage Isn't Broken With Four-Word Message as He Endures Sweaty Detox After Drug Binges

Picture of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Source: @lilbieber/haileybieber

Justin Bieber shared a snap of himself hugging wife Hailey.

July 7 2025, Published 12:53 p.m. ET

Justin Bieber attempted to play down issues in his marriage by declaring his love for beleaguered wife Hailey on social media.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Canadian singer, 31, posted four snaps of the couple in an embrace to his 607.6million social media followers alongside the caption: "My forever n always."

Simple Message

Embedded Image
Source: @lilbieber

Bieber wrote 'My forever n always' in a caption alongside the loved-up snaps.

In one snap, Hailey's face could partially be seen smiling as she embraced the back of Bieber's head and back but, for the most part, her identity was concealed.

Instagram user @lasarahsmith got the most likes with her comment: "*Zooms in to make sure it's Hailey.*"

It comes after the couple, who married in 2018, put on a show of solidarity last week while attending night three of DJ Martin Garrix's first headlining Los Angeles gig at the city's State Historic Park.

Detox

Embedded Image
Source: @lilbieber/haileybieber

The singer recently claimed he's in detox mode.

Eyebrows were raised over Bieber's disrespectful public posts about Mother's Day and Baldwin's first solo American Vogue cover.

But the power dynamic has certainly changed between the two-time Grammy winner and the IMG Model since last May, when she sold her skincare/cosmetics company for $1B to e.l.f Cosmetics, and she will remain with the company as chief creative officer and head of innovation.

Last month, it was reported that "things aren't great right now" due to Bieber's erratic behavior causing "a lot of stress" for Hailey.

A source said: "Family issues have clouded her success.

"Justin's going through a difficult time, and Hailey is giving him room to get himself back on track. He's doing his best, but it's tough."

Source: @lilbieber

Rare show of affection from Bieber.

Another insider revealed: "Justin's been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he’s going through. Hailey is the stable parent and the one keeping their family together. It's been really hard on her."

On Sunday, Bieber also posted a short video of himself touching and smiling at their 10-month-old son, Jack Blues Bieber, on his lap, which he captioned with eight heart-eye emojis.

Baby Drama

Source: @lilbieber

Bieber sparked concern when posting snap of his son.

Worryingly, the Baby hitmaker shared a slideshow of sweaty selfies captioned "Detoxxxxxxxxxxx."

Bieber — who previously got sober in 2014 — frequently shares snaps of himself smoking as his ever-present musician buddies grind marijuana and roll joints in the background.

The star's athleisure clothing company, SKYLRK, is rumored to launch on July 17.

celebrity booty haileybieberinstagram
Source: @HAILEYBIEBER/INSTAGRAM

Hailey became a billionaire after selling her cosmetics firm.

The former YouTube sensation enlisted business partner Neima Khaila and 3D design consultant Finn Rush-Taylor to help him create the replacement to his prior label, Drew House.

Bieber has recently fired his manager Scooter Braun, "swagger coach" Ryan Good, business manager Lou Taylor, bodyguards Keith Gibbs and Eric Johnson and security guard Kenny Hamilton.

He was already suffering from depression before revealing he had come down with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2022, which made him focus more on his health than his career.

