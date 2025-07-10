EXCLUSIVE: You OK, Justin? How Bieber's Social Media Rants and Erratic Behavior Have EVERYONE Around Him Worried

It was supposed to be a happy occasion filled with gifts, homemade cards and a nice meal.

Instead, Justin Bieber spent much of his first Father’s Day as a dad flooding his Instagram with cryptic rants, as RadarOnline.com has already reported.

We can now reveal how it is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his zany behavior – with sources close to the star saying it has his entire professional and personal circle consumed with panic he is headed for a crash that could end up costing his team jobs and the pop star his marriage.

His initial Father's Day post featured a close-up selfie with a middle finger graphic and a caption reading: "I'm a dad that's not to be f**ked with."

He went on to share images of his wife, Hailey Bieber, holding their 10-month-old son, Jack, at a piano, then posted a heated text exchange between him and a former friend in which he cut the pal off, writing: "This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out."