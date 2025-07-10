EXCLUSIVE: You OK, Justin? How Bieber's Social Media Rants and Erratic Behavior Have EVERYONE Around Him Worried
It was supposed to be a happy occasion filled with gifts, homemade cards and a nice meal.
Instead, Justin Bieber spent much of his first Father’s Day as a dad flooding his Instagram with cryptic rants, as RadarOnline.com has already reported.
We can now reveal how it is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to his zany behavior – with sources close to the star saying it has his entire professional and personal circle consumed with panic he is headed for a crash that could end up costing his team jobs and the pop star his marriage.
His initial Father's Day post featured a close-up selfie with a middle finger graphic and a caption reading: "I'm a dad that's not to be f**ked with."
He went on to share images of his wife, Hailey Bieber, holding their 10-month-old son, Jack, at a piano, then posted a heated text exchange between him and a former friend in which he cut the pal off, writing: "This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out."
Ruining Wife's Brand
In between posts featuring a bong and what appeared to be a marijuana joint, he shared an emotional note that read: "People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I'm broken."
As the rants went on and on, fans continued to express concern in the comments section. But no one is more worried about the 31-year-old Peaches singer than those closest to him, including his wife of nearly seven years.
"Everyone in Justin's world is deeply concerned about his behavior," a source told RadarOnline.com.
"It's as unpredictable and worrisome as it's ever been."
Indeed, Justin’s flurry of unhinged Instagram messages comes on the heels of his June 12 altercation with paparazzi, during which the former child star engaged in a yelling match with photographers outside of Malibu hotspot Soho House.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hailey, 28 – whose recent $1billion sale of her beauty brand Rhode has been overshadowed by Justin’s behavior – wants him to get professional help... now.
"It seems inevitable he’ll need to seek help and do so fast," said our source. "The path he's currently on is toxic and totally untenable."
Shutting Out Helpers
The Canadian singer began spiraling earlier this year.
There was speculation he was on drugs following his February appearance at a Rhode event with Hailey, where he was seen swaying and smiling strangely. (His rep denied the reports.)
In a March Instagram post, he mused about his "anger issues" and said, "I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic."
The following month, he looked dazed and was spotted smoking what appeared to be large amounts of marijuana while attending the Coachella music festival in Indio, California.
Also in April, The Hollywood Reporter published a story about his involvement with the non-denominational Christian community Churchome, and TMZ reported his former best friend Ryan Good believes the star is in a cult.
It came after Bieber announced in April that he was no longer affiliated with his clothing brand Drew House, which he cofounded with Good.
The source said the pressure and isolation that come with fame have worn Justin down.
"He's been performing since he was a kid and used as a vehicle to make money for people in the industry, which has taken a mounting toll on him for years now," said our source.
Justin previously vented about his struggles in a 2019 Instagram post, revealing he suffered from severe depression and that he’d started doing "pretty heavy drugs" at age 19, writing: "I was hiding behind a shell of a person that I had become."
Marriage Strife
Hailey is overwhelmed, sources tell us.
"She's in the middle of this huge business deal and trying to take care of baby Jack," one insider said – adding: "All she wants right now is a calm and peaceful life."
It’s been anything but since they tied the knot.
In 2022, she even told Harper's Bazaar their marriage "does take a lot of work."
Our source said: "Hailey's strong, but she's finding it hard to keep making excuses for Justin."
It doesn't help that he’s shutting everyone out.
As Hailey encourages him to get help, she doesn't want to push him too far.
"The way he's turning on people who stand up to him has Hailey worried he'll do the same to her and walk away from their marriage," said the source, noting while Bieber has checked in with his pastor and spiritual advisor Judah Smith, any words of wisdom are falling on deaf ears.
No More Excuses
Our insider added: "Some of Justin's lifestyle choices – like smoking copious amounts of weed – are making it impossible for him to process advice clearly."
But they're not giving up on him yet.
The source went on: "It's a painful time, but Justin has a lot of people in his world who care about him deeply.
"And they will be there no matter what."