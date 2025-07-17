Bianca Censori Bares It All — Kanye West's Wife Poses in Nothing But A Bra And Thong In New Snaps Taken By Troubled Rapper
Bianca Censori has continued to prove she's a master of thirst traps, boldly flaunting her figure in underwear photos taken by her husband, Kanye West.
Censori, 30, shared the polaroids taken in a drab, furniture-free room, which tracks with Ye's bizarre minimalist aesthetic, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ye's Muse
It was all the better to make her the focus of attention, as Censori was first seen in a white bra and underwear with high-cut hips. In a second picture, she turned around to bare her backside, showing her tiny white thong while wearing kitten heels.
Censori wrote that her provocateur husband, 48, took the photos, noting in the captions of the Wednesday, July 16 Instagram posts, "Japan October 2024 shot by @ye."
Fans were divided by the pictures. One person joked, "Most clothes she’s worn all year," after her series of nearly nude photos the week prior.
Others had laughs about the rapper's camera skills, with a second fan noting, "He has trouble focusing….. lol."
A third complained, "@ye create a good picture bro it's blurr."
But a fourth fan told Censori, "What a husband you have, great guy my dear."
The photos appeared to be from the same session as a series of risqué Polaroids Censori shared on July 8.
In those, she was naked except for a see-through nylon sheath that was similar to the "Invisible Dress" the Australian native wore to the 2025 Grammys, where she was basically nude.
Backside View
While one person wrote in the caption of her butt-baring photo, "Someone buy Kanye a real doll and set this woman free. This is creepy," sources told RadarOnline.com the Censori is "fully into" the stunts, and it has "nothing" to do with the unhinged Yeezy designer.
However, Ye's wife is beginning to tire of his promises to turn her into a global fashion icon, with the insider spilling that "two years on, it’s mostly been words without action. He hasn't launched any collections for her or gotten her big magazine features."
"She's followed his demands but feels let down and exploited," the source dished.
Ye became persona non grata in Hollywood after declaring himself a proud Nazi and burning up social media with hate-filled posts in 2022, the same year he and Censori wed.
The Gold Digger artist saw his fortune plummet, as Adidas dropped their partnership with the lunatic musician in October of that year following his antisemitic remarks.
After his vile statements, Ye has failed to put out a Yeezy fashion collection drop, as he has become an industry pariah.
'Staring in Admiration'
The artist was overflowing with pride over his wife's bold Grammys fashion statement, and he attempted to market the "Invisible Dress" Censori wore on music's biggest night.
“My wife’s first red carpet opened a whole new world,” Ye wrote via a since-deleted X post on February 6, alongside a photo of him and Censori posing at the Grammys while she was practically naked. “I keep staring at this photo like I was staring in admiration that night, thinking, wow, I am so lucky to have a wife that is so smart talented brave and hot … She took a break from shooting her first film to make a movie in real life.”
“We tailored that invisible dress 6 times [and] just like magic, poof, we disappeared,” he gushed about the work that went into creating the seemingly simple sheer sheath of fabric.
After Ye posted about the racy ensemble's design specs to his Instagram, he later deleted the post as, shockingly, the barely-there dress failed to become a sought-after item.