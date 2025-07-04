EXCLUSIVE: How Vanity and Jealousy Over Kanye West's Ex Kim Kardashian — And the Reality Star's Massive Wealth — Is Why Bianca Censori is 'Fully Into' Stripping in Public
Bianca Censori's naked antics have landed at the center of accusations she is a "puppet" for her bonkers husband Kanye West.
But sources tell RadarOnline.com she's "fully into" the stunts and it has "nothing" to do with the crackpot rapper.
Fierce Rivalry
Sources close to the couple say the 30-year-old model's repeated provocative appearances are driven by a mix of jealousy over West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian and a "desperate bid to carve out her own identity and fortune" like the reality star has done.
Censori's most recent public stunt, appearing in public in a bikini made entirely of sweets, is just the latest in a series of displays critics have labeled humiliating for her.
Following their reunion last month after a temporary split, questions continue to swirl about whether Censori is a willing participant or simply following West's lead.
Rapper 50 Cent inflamed the controversy by posting a degrading social media comment calling Censori "ye dirty little wife."
A source said Censori initially believed West's promises of stardom and success would come true – but when they didn't she's had to resort to stripping to grab headlines and fame.
The insider added: "Kanye promised to turn her into a global fashion icon, but two years on, it’s mostly been words without action.
"He hasn't launched any collections for her or gotten her big magazine features.
"She's followed his demands but feels let down and exploited."
'All Her Own Doing'
The source added even Censori's recent decision to wear a brunette wig resembling Kardashian's iconic hairstyle was deliberate.
They said: "Kanye helped Kim evolve from reality star to Vogue cover girl, so Bianca expected similar success. Instead, she's been pulled deeper into his turmoil and is seen by even his friends as more of a plaything than an equal partner.
"But the reality is she's fully into the pubic nude stunts.
"She has no discernible talent, so she knows this is one of the only ways to try and stay relevant in the news.
"She's hoping to use this questionable 'fame' to land brand deals, but it's all looking like a total flop of a strategy."
Tensions between her and West were obvious at the Grammys in February, when West "ordered" Censori to drop her fur coat on the red carpet, revealing her nearly nude body beneath a sheer mesh dress.
While West praised his wife as "the most Googled person on Earth," thanks to the stunt, many described the act as a tacky, humiliating spectacle.
Toxic Brand
Meanwhile, West's public behavior has become increasingly erratic and troubling.
He has posted anti-Semitic messages and recently babbled on social media: "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN'T NO WOKE A-- FEMINIST S---."
West also said online: "When a man truly loves a woman he may express it in rage. I empathise with both sides… I HAVE HIT WOMEN BEFORE."
Our source added about Censori's growing hatred of West: "She genuinely believed Kanye was a genius who could deliver big results. She still believes that to some extent, but now she needs real proof instead of empty promises."
West continues to face backlash over his outbursts, and was this week hit with a ban from entering Australia following the release of his song Heil Hitler.
He's also been dumped by his talent agency and barred from selling Yeezy merchandise after featuring Nazi imagery in his online merchandise.
Our source added: "Bianca knows Kanye is now totally toxic, for her and any brand she can hope to have left.
"She needs to get out of their relationship – and get a job!"