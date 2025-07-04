EXCLUSIVE: How Vanity and Jealousy Over Kanye West's Ex Kim Kardashian — And the Reality Star's Massive Wealth — Is Why Bianca Censori is 'Fully Into' Stripping in Public

Sources close to the couple say the 30-year-old model's repeated provocative appearances are driven by a mix of jealousy over West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian and a "desperate bid to carve out her own identity and fortune" like the reality star has done.

Censori's most recent public stunt, appearing in public in a bikini made entirely of sweets, is just the latest in a series of displays critics have labeled humiliating for her.

Following their reunion last month after a temporary split, questions continue to swirl about whether Censori is a willing participant or simply following West's lead.

Rapper 50 Cent inflamed the controversy by posting a degrading social media comment calling Censori "ye dirty little wife."

A source said Censori initially believed West's promises of stardom and success would come true – but when they didn't she's had to resort to stripping to grab headlines and fame.

The insider added: "Kanye promised to turn her into a global fashion icon, but two years on, it’s mostly been words without action.

"He hasn't launched any collections for her or gotten her big magazine features.

"She's followed his demands but feels let down and exploited."