Kanye West BANNED From Entering Australia — Over His 'Heil Hitler' Song Release

Despite traveling to Australia for a few years now, mostly because it's where his wife of three years, Bianca Censori, is from, the disturbed rapper is now banned from entering.

Back in May, West uploaded his new songs, Heil Hitler and WW3 to X.

Spotify and SoundCloud quickly removed the song from their platforms, but the songs were still able to be streamed on Elon Musk's platform.

The songs have been criticized for being an antisemitic tribute to German dictator Adolf Hitler, and Burke said the song promoted Nazism.

The minister continued to tell the Australian Broadcasting Corp: "He's been coming to Australia for a long time. He's got family here. And he's made a lot of offensive comments that my officials looked at again once he released the Heil Hitler song, and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia.

"We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry."