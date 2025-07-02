Your tip
Kanye West

Kanye West BANNED From Entering Australia — Over His 'Heil Hitler' Song Release

Photo of Kanye West
Source: MEGA

Kanye West has been banned from entering Australia after the songs were released.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 2 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

July 2 2025, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

Kanye West has been banned from entering Australia.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the troubled rapper was stripped of a visa to enter the country after he released his single Heil Hitler.

No Ye!

kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kanye West released new songs which led to the ban.

Despite traveling to Australia for a few years now, mostly because it's where his wife of three years, Bianca Censori, is from, the disturbed rapper is now banned from entering.

Back in May, West uploaded his new songs, Heil Hitler and WW3 to X.

Spotify and SoundCloud quickly removed the song from their platforms, but the songs were still able to be streamed on Elon Musk's platform.

The songs have been criticized for being an antisemitic tribute to German dictator Adolf Hitler, and Burke said the song promoted Nazism.

The minister continued to tell the Australian Broadcasting Corp: "He's been coming to Australia for a long time. He's got family here. And he's made a lot of offensive comments that my officials looked at again once he released the Heil Hitler song, and he no longer has a valid visa in Australia.

"We have enough problems in this country already without deliberately importing bigotry."

Lawsuits Against Ye

kanye west kkk outfit
Source: @Akademiks/X

West has been making headlines because of interviews and tweets.

Back in February, West was sued by an unnamed former employee, identified in court documents as Jane Doe, claiming the troubled rapper sent "belligerent, abusive, harassing, anti-Semitic, and otherwise offensive" texts between January and June 2024.

According to the accuser, a few of the messages West allegedly sent said: "Shut the f--- up b----," "Hail Hitler,” and “You ugly as f---."

Doe also claimed in the lawsuit when she suggested the rapper condemned Nazism due to backlash over art on his Vultures Vol. 1 album cover, he replied: "I Am A Nazi."

In the documents, West's legal team claimed the alleged messages sent were "work" and "plainly reflect (West)'s artistic critique of censorship, identity, and beauty standards, and which were wholly consistent with his public artistry and presentation long before (the former staffer) explicitly sought employment."

His attorneys also claimed his "private communications" should be protected because he is "constantly engaged in artistic expression protected by the First Amendment and California’s free speech guarantees."

Ye's Marriage Issues

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Earlier this year, the disturbed rapper was praising Hitler and calling himself a Nazi on social media.

Back in April, when West released a different "swastika track" off his album, WW3, he confirmed Censori did walk away from their marriage after she had a "panic attack."

West, 47, rapped about his current marriage to Censori in the song titled BIANCA.

The disgraced musician rapped: "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.

"She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at."

Despite allegedly parting ways, it appears West and Censori are still together as of July 2025.

bianca censori was photographed in a compromising position with kanye west in venice
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori and Kanye West faced issues in their marriage over his rants.

