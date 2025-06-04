Bianca Censori Sparks More Kanye West Split Speculation With Latest Set of Sexy Snaps: 'Why Is She Copying Kim Kardashian?'
Bianca Censori has sparked more Kanye West split speculation with her latest set of sexy snaps.
RadarOnline.com can reveal how the Australian architect appeared to find fashion inspiration from her rapper husband's very famous ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.
Strike A Pose
Censori, 30, left very little to the imagination and posed in a barely there nude bodysuit with fishnet stockings and high heels.
The outfit and poses resembled West's ex-wife's typical photos, especially for her SKIMS campaigns.
In one of the photos, Censori copied the reality television queen's signature pose with her bottom towards the camera, and in a second snap, the 30-year-old laid on her back with it arched.
Back in 2023, Kardashian posed in a nude bodysuit specifically for her shapewear brand's collaboration with Swarovski in 2023.
The Hulu star showed off her very famous curves as she laid on the floor, striking the very similar poses Censori used for her latest photoshoot.
Since Censori first linked up with West, she's often been accused of wearing outfits that resemble Kardashian's fashion choices – mostly because of the rapper's influence.
Concerns For Bianca
Due to Censori's very risky outfit choices, fans have been left concerned for the 30-year-old's well-being.
Back in February, she wore her most revealing outfit yet – a completely sheer mini dress that covered nothing – while attending the 2025 Grammy Awards with the rapper.
After the model stepped on the red carpet, fans quickly shared their concerns on social media, with one writing: "I find it disturbing, rather than outrageous. It's not about the nakedness, it's about the obviously controlling relationship between the two."
Another said: "Someone please save Bianca and get her out of that marriage immediately. This has gone too far #Grammys2025."
A third added: "Bianca needs someone to step in and help her get out."
The couple reportedly called it quits after the Grammys stunt, which was then confirmed by the rapper in April in his song titled BIANCA from his new album, WW3.
The disgraced musician rapped: "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it.
"She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.
"I’m tracking my b---h through an app / I’m tracking my b---h through the city. She hop in the car and she ran / My b---h just don't understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned."
However, they have recently appeared to rekindle their romance, as seen on social media.
Bianca and Kanye's Rocky Marriage
The troubled rapper, 47, and Censori, 30, married back in December 2022, just two months after finalizing his divorce from Kardashian.
Throughout all of the issues Kardashian faced with West after their marriage crumbled, she's still going to be there to help Censori through it all as the rapper continues to spark concern for his mental health.
After a handful of disturbing rants, West fled to Tokyo late last month, and reportedly Censori remained in Los Angeles.
An insider told us: "Kim has been waiting for this day. She knew Bianca would eventually have enough of Kanye's garbage and want to ditch him, and she's pouncing on the chance to team up.
"She's offered to help Bianca escape Kanye's clutches in exchange for Bianca's help in getting her sole custody of the kids. Proving that Kanye is unfit is going to be much easier if Bianca spills on his deplorable behavior."
Kardashian has four kids with West – North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.