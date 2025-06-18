EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Begging Kim Kardashian to Make a Deal Over Kids as He's Bleeding Money and Can't Afford Legal War With Reality Star

Kanye West is desperate to cut a deal with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and put an end to their ongoing custody dispute – mainly because he can't afford to go to war with her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The washed-up rapper, 48, has been trying to do damage control following months of spewing vile insults, leaving his business empire in serious peril.

After declaring himself a Nazi and launching endless attacks on Jewish people, the onetime rap legend quickly became persona non grata, and former backers – including fashion giant Adidas – abandoned him in droves.