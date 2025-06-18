Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Begging Kim Kardashian to Make a Deal Over Kids as He's Bleeding Money and Can't Afford Legal War With Reality Star

Kanye West is begging Kim Kardashian for an end to their fighting.

June 18 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Kanye West is desperate to cut a deal with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and put an end to their ongoing custody dispute – mainly because he can't afford to go to war with her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The washed-up rapper, 48, has been trying to do damage control following months of spewing vile insults, leaving his business empire in serious peril.

After declaring himself a Nazi and launching endless attacks on Jewish people, the onetime rap legend quickly became persona non grata, and former backers – including fashion giant Adidas – abandoned him in droves.

Adidas cut ties after Kanye West's anti-Semitic rants, leaving his empire in freefall and his custody case on shaky ground.

It's estimated his net worth now stands at $400million, down a staggering $1.5billion, and that sum is set to plummet further because of a series of lawsuits hanging over his head – plus a messy dispute with baby mama Kardashian, 44, involving their four young kids: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

In a social media post on May 22, the Gold Digger hitmaker penned a groveling apology, writing: "I am done with antisemitism. Share peace." He added: "God forgive me for the pain I've caused."

An insider said: "Kanye didn’t want to make a public apology, but he’s finally realizing it might be the only path toward salvaging what's left of his reputation.

Kim Kardashian holds the upper hand as West scrambles to avoid a courtroom clash he can't afford.

"His business opportunities have taken a nosedive over the past two years, and he's finally coming to grips with the reality that he’s in no position to fight with Kim, legally or financially.

"He's terrified of a custody battle because his lawyers have warned it would cost him millions that he doesn’t have."

As RadarOnline.com has revealed, reality wench Kardashian is on her last nerve over her ex's unhinged antics and worried about the impact his manic behavior will have on their brood.

West has stoked more controversy by showing his support for Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

West vowed to fight back, and even served her with a "cease and desist" legal note accusing her of exploiting the kids – although it was later reported to have been a phony warning with no legal merit.

"What he's worth on paper versus what he actually has access to is very different," a source said.

They added: "Kim's in a much stronger position than he is financially. The bigger issue, though, is the offensive things he's been doing and saying in public. His lawyers have warned him that will come into play if he goes to court with Kim.

"He's obviously hoping that if he backtracks, she might show some mercy and agree to a deal."

