EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'Holed Up in Luxury Rehab Center' Which 'Offers Yoga, Chef Meals and Shrink Sessions for $170,000 a Week'

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the rehab stint comes after West's disturbing spree of offensive and racist statements that sparked massive public backlash and rumors of Bianca considering divorce or having him committed.

While a lawyer for West says that a doctor believed it was in the best interests of the rapper's health to remain at the facility, a source says "the timing of his stay seems suspect."

"He's bleeding money and credibility," said our source. "He needs to prove to fans and the corporate partners he has left that he was off his rocker when spewing such filth, and going to rehab seems like just what the doctor ordered – literally."

West – who changed his name to Ye in 2021 – claimed in February he'd been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder when he's actually suffering from autism.