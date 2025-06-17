EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'Holed Up in Luxury Rehab Center' Which 'Offers Yoga, Chef Meals and Shrink Sessions for $170,000 a Week'
Disgraced Kanye West is desperately trying to salvage his sanity, reputation and marriage with a rehab stint at an opulent mental health clinic on an idyllic island off the coast of Spain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 48-year-old wacky rapper and his Aussie architect bride, Bianca Censori, 30, secretly checked into The Balance Rehab Clinic on the Mediterranean getaway of Mallorca for a weeks-long stay, according to insiders.
Big Money
As RadarOnline.com has reported, the rehab stint comes after West's disturbing spree of offensive and racist statements that sparked massive public backlash and rumors of Bianca considering divorce or having him committed.
While a lawyer for West says that a doctor believed it was in the best interests of the rapper's health to remain at the facility, a source says "the timing of his stay seems suspect."
"He's bleeding money and credibility," said our source. "He needs to prove to fans and the corporate partners he has left that he was off his rocker when spewing such filth, and going to rehab seems like just what the doctor ordered – literally."
West – who changed his name to Ye in 2021 – claimed in February he'd been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder when he's actually suffering from autism.
One day after the shocking revelation, West posted a series of antisemitic remarks to social media, including "I love Hitler" and "I'm a Nazi," and claimed to have "dominion" over his model wife of two-and-a-half years.
In 2016, the unhinged fashion mogul was involuntarily held at UCLA Medical Center after undergoing liposuction surgery and apparently developing a subsequent opioid addiction.
West and Censori's stay at The Balance was revealed in a series of legal papers filed in his ongoing court battle with former employee Benjamin Provo.
Fight For Redemption
Provo, who was hired in 2021 to work as a security guard at West's controversial and since-shuttered Donda Academy, claimed he was wrongfully fired and discriminated against.
In the filing, West's lawyer said his doctor "of the past nine years specifically stated that Ye should continue to receive treatment at a retreat he is attending until the end of May in Mallorca, Spain, and that any depositions should be taken remotely."