Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West 'Holed Up in Luxury Rehab Center' Which 'Offers Yoga, Chef Meals and Shrink Sessions for $170,000 a Week'

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

Kanye West is holed up in a luxury rehab center.





June 17 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Disgraced Kanye West is desperately trying to salvage his sanity, reputation and marriage with a rehab stint at an opulent mental health clinic on an idyllic island off the coast of Spain, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 48-year-old wacky rapper and his Aussie architect bride, Bianca Censori, 30, secretly checked into The Balance Rehab Clinic on the Mediterranean getaway of Mallorca for a weeks-long stay, according to insiders.

Source: BBIANCACENSORI/INSTAGRAM
Source: BBIANCACENSORI/INSTAGRAM

West's wife Bianca Censori, right, is said to he with her shamed husband in the retreat.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, the rehab stint comes after West's disturbing spree of offensive and racist statements that sparked massive public backlash and rumors of Bianca considering divorce or having him committed.

While a lawyer for West says that a doctor believed it was in the best interests of the rapper's health to remain at the facility, a source says "the timing of his stay seems suspect."

"He's bleeding money and credibility," said our source. "He needs to prove to fans and the corporate partners he has left that he was off his rocker when spewing such filth, and going to rehab seems like just what the doctor ordered – literally."

West – who changed his name to Ye in 2021 – claimed in February he'd been misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder when he's actually suffering from autism.

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

He's been dogged by Nazi and hate speech scandals.

One day after the shocking revelation, West posted a series of antisemitic remarks to social media, including "I love Hitler" and "I'm a Nazi," and claimed to have "dominion" over his model wife of two-and-a-half years.

In 2016, the unhinged fashion mogul was involuntarily held at UCLA Medical Center after undergoing liposuction surgery and apparently developing a subsequent opioid addiction.

West and Censori's stay at The Balance was revealed in a series of legal papers filed in his ongoing court battle with former employee Benjamin Provo.

Fight For Redemption

Source: MEGA
Source: MEGA

After his 'I love Hitler' rant, the rapper is seeking redemption.

Provo, who was hired in 2021 to work as a security guard at West's controversial and since-shuttered Donda Academy, claimed he was wrongfully fired and discriminated against.

In the filing, West's lawyer said his doctor "of the past nine years specifically stated that Ye should continue to receive treatment at a retreat he is attending until the end of May in Mallorca, Spain, and that any depositions should be taken remotely."

