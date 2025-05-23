EXCLUSIVE: Unhinged Kanye West Savaged as He Bleats He's Now Quitting Being a Nazi — After Spouting Hate In Black KKK Costume, Sharing Hitler Love and Trying to Make Fortune Flogging Swastika Gear
Kanye West just debuted a new act: the backpedal.
The disgraced rapper who once glorified Hitler and called himself a Nazi now says he’s "not antisemitic anymore" in a bizarre online turnaround, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Posting to X on Thursday, the 47-year-old wrote: "I am done with antisemitism."
He added in follow-up tweets: "I love all people / God forgive me for the pain I've caused / I forgive those who have caused me pain."
Fans weren't quite sure what to make of the rapper's bold statement, especially after just releasing a song titled Heil Hitler and making bank off Swastika tees.
One person wrote: "You have denied the holocaust, praised Hitler. Wore a KKK suit, posted antisemitic tweets, had sex with your cousin, praised Diddy, followed Diddy on Instagram, wrote a song praising Hitler. I will never forgive you, Kayne. You will always be a terrorist."
A second asked: "How can you release a song called Heil Hitler then be 'done' with antisemitism?"
A third questioned" "You’re not a Nazi anymore?" while another slammed, "You should be in jail."
'Nazi' Kanye & His Swastika Shirts
West's antics have been going on since 2022, when his blatant antisemitic outbursts first triggered major fallout, including axed business deals.
During that tirade, he made a series of outrageous statements, including telling the Jewish community they should "forgive Hitler" for the Holocaust.
The controversy first deepened this year when the rapper labeled himself a "Nazi" in a post on X.
Along with the declaration, he also wrote "I love Hitler" and praised billionaire Elon Musk – the owner of X – as "the most lit person that’s ever been on Twitter" after the billonaire seemingly referenced Nazism at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.
In February, he lit the fuse at the Super Bowl by hawking Swastika T-shirts on his Yeezy website – an outrageous stunt he admitted was eight years in the making.
The shirts were white with the massive emblem in black placed right in the center.
They retailed for $20 and were listed as "HH-01" – a potential reference to the "Heil Hitler" chant, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
After outrage ignited online, it didn't take long for Shopify to shut down West's Yeezy site altogether.
West's 'Disgusting' KKK Outfit
A month later, West found himself in hot water once again after his interview with DJ Akademiks was released.
The hitmaker wore a black KKK-inspired outfit and compared himself to being jailed Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin – and even admitted he "regrets" getting his ex-wife Kim Kardashian pregnant.
The jaw-dropping interview started off with West wearing a t-shirt designed by Combs and a necklace complete with a swastika medallion.
Akademiks, an internet personality, was left baffled by West's outfit choice after he changed into the KKK outfit, which led him to ask: "Have you worn this out in public?"
West claimed he wanted to wear it the day before the interview, but was worried that people would "put me in a hospital for my outfit."
Social media users took to X shortly after the interview aired to slam West, with one saying: "Kanye definitely needs some serious treatment."
Another said: "Kanye West actually disgusts me. Why would you wear a f------ KKK outfit."