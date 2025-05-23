EXCLUSIVE: Unhinged Kanye West Savaged as He Bleats He's Now Quitting Being a Nazi — After Spouting Hate In Black KKK Costume, Sharing Hitler Love and Trying to Make Fortune Flogging Swastika Gear

Posting to X on Thursday, the 47-year-old wrote: "I am done with antisemitism."

He added in follow-up tweets: "I love all people / God forgive me for the pain I've caused / I forgive those who have caused me pain."

Fans weren't quite sure what to make of the rapper's bold statement, especially after just releasing a song titled Heil Hitler and making bank off Swastika tees.

One person wrote: "You have denied the holocaust, praised Hitler. Wore a KKK suit, posted antisemitic tweets, had sex with your cousin, praised Diddy, followed Diddy on Instagram, wrote a song praising Hitler. I will never forgive you, Kayne. You will always be a terrorist."

A second asked: "How can you release a song called Heil Hitler then be 'done' with antisemitism?"

A third questioned" "You’re not a Nazi anymore?" while another slammed, "You should be in jail."