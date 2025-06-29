Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Kim Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Brands Ex Kanye West's Lookalike Wife Bianca Censori Her 'Biggest Stalker' — As 'Copycat' Battle Between the Brunettes Gets 'Insane'

kim kardashian fed up bianca censori copying her
Source: MEG

Fans can barely tell who's who – can you?

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 29 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kim Kardashian has tolerated ex-hubby Kanye West's wife copying her look – but now the spooked reality queen is fed up with Bianca Censori's constant copycatting and fears the busty babe is becoming a creepy stalker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders say Kardashian is on her last nerve – and ready to read the riot act to the audacious Aussie.

"She's sick to death of this fraudster trying to be her – and doing it badly at that!" an insider confided.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, curvy Censori, 30, has been parading around the planet as West's arm candy in increasingly risqué outfits. But some fans feel the architectural designer is morphing into a carbon copy of Kardashian by attempting to channel the 44-year-old's aesthetic.

Article continues below advertisement

Copycat Fears

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian fed up bianca censori copying her
Source: MEGA

Censori's copycat looks have Kardashian fearing she's more stalker than admirer.

Article continues below advertisement

"For the longest time Kim felt sorry for Bianca because she figured it was Kanye putting her up to these stupid fashion stunts. But the longer it's gone on, the more it's aggravating her," our insider said.

Sources also say kooky West – who posted multiple antisemitic rants before apologizing and insisting that he "loves all people" – has been off and on with Censori in recent months as she briefly walked out on him due to his outrageous behavior.

According to insiders, Kardashian, who shares four kids with 48-year-old West, tried to connect with Censori during her supposed split with the Gold Digger rapper – only to be ignored by the pillow-lipped glamour girl.

Article continues below advertisement

'Cosplay' Kim

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
kate middleton meghan markle moms war kids feud

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton V Meghan Markle – New 'Moms War' Explodes As Kids Are Dragged into Vicious Feud

kim kardashian ne robbery scare revealing mansion selfie

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's New Robbery Scare — How Reality Star 'Has Handed Crooks Treasure Map' With Her Latest Revealing Mansion Selfie

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian fed up bianca censori copying her
Source: MEGA

Censori is said to be creeping out Kim with her calculated Kardashian cosplay.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

"Kim has been very sympathetic toward Bianca. She knows how awful it is to live with Kanye," a source added. "But Kim's changed her mind. She's come to the conclusion that Bianca's a lot more calculated and conniving than anyone first thought. It creeps her out and makes her fearful, too, as this is the woman who's now stepmom to her kids."

The insider also said Kardashian worries Censori is playing the victim when it suits her – and is sticking around West to further her ambitions and "feed off his dime."

Our source added: "Throw in the fact that she's clearly obsessed with being Kim Kardashian 2.0 – and it's all too creepy and dark for her to take."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.