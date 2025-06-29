EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Brands Ex Kanye West's Lookalike Wife Bianca Censori Her 'Biggest Stalker' — As 'Copycat' Battle Between the Brunettes Gets 'Insane'

Kim Kardashian has tolerated ex-hubby Kanye West's wife copying her look – but now the spooked reality queen is fed up with Bianca Censori's constant copycatting and fears the busty babe is becoming a creepy stalker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders say Kardashian is on her last nerve – and ready to read the riot act to the audacious Aussie.

"She's sick to death of this fraudster trying to be her – and doing it badly at that!" an insider confided.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, curvy Censori, 30, has been parading around the planet as West's arm candy in increasingly risqué outfits. But some fans feel the architectural designer is morphing into a carbon copy of Kardashian by attempting to channel the 44-year-old's aesthetic.