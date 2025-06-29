EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian Brands Ex Kanye West's Lookalike Wife Bianca Censori Her 'Biggest Stalker' — As 'Copycat' Battle Between the Brunettes Gets 'Insane'
Kim Kardashian has tolerated ex-hubby Kanye West's wife copying her look – but now the spooked reality queen is fed up with Bianca Censori's constant copycatting and fears the busty babe is becoming a creepy stalker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders say Kardashian is on her last nerve – and ready to read the riot act to the audacious Aussie.
"She's sick to death of this fraudster trying to be her – and doing it badly at that!" an insider confided.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, curvy Censori, 30, has been parading around the planet as West's arm candy in increasingly risqué outfits. But some fans feel the architectural designer is morphing into a carbon copy of Kardashian by attempting to channel the 44-year-old's aesthetic.
Copycat Fears
"For the longest time Kim felt sorry for Bianca because she figured it was Kanye putting her up to these stupid fashion stunts. But the longer it's gone on, the more it's aggravating her," our insider said.
Sources also say kooky West – who posted multiple antisemitic rants before apologizing and insisting that he "loves all people" – has been off and on with Censori in recent months as she briefly walked out on him due to his outrageous behavior.
According to insiders, Kardashian, who shares four kids with 48-year-old West, tried to connect with Censori during her supposed split with the Gold Digger rapper – only to be ignored by the pillow-lipped glamour girl.
'Cosplay' Kim
"Kim has been very sympathetic toward Bianca. She knows how awful it is to live with Kanye," a source added. "But Kim's changed her mind. She's come to the conclusion that Bianca's a lot more calculated and conniving than anyone first thought. It creeps her out and makes her fearful, too, as this is the woman who's now stepmom to her kids."
The insider also said Kardashian worries Censori is playing the victim when it suits her – and is sticking around West to further her ambitions and "feed off his dime."
Our source added: "Throw in the fact that she's clearly obsessed with being Kim Kardashian 2.0 – and it's all too creepy and dark for her to take."