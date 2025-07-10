Bianca Censori Turns Heads in Jaw-Dropping Sheer Looks Captured by Kanye West — 'Outfit: Still Loading'

Censori is hardly Ye's puppet, as some fans have suggested. Sources told RadarOnline.com she's "fully into" the stunts and it has "nothing" to do with the lunatic rapper turned designer.

The insider spilled that Censori's seemingly desperate naked bids for attention stem from jealousy over Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, 44, while making a "desperate bid to carve out her own identity and fortune."

Kardashian famously used her curves in risqué ways on her way to eventually building an eye-watering billion-dollar empire.

Censori has yet to come close to achieving the reality star's fame or fortune, and she's becoming frustrated with how she's still resorting to going nearly in the buff to make headlines.

The source added: "Kanye promised to turn her into a global fashion icon, but two years on, it’s mostly been words without action.

"He hasn't launched any collections for her or gotten her big magazine features.

"She's followed his demands but feels let down and exploited."