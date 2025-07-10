Bianca Censori Turns Heads in Jaw-Dropping Sheer Looks Captured by Kanye West — 'Outfit: Still Loading'
Bianca Censori has proved she's still quite the exhibitionist by posing up a storm in nearly nude photos taken by husband Kanye West.
Censori, 30, set her Instagram account ablaze by wearing a see-through sheer sheath while clearly going underwear-free in the newest Polaroid snaps.
Dare to Go Bare
Censori tugged at the minimalist fabric in one provocative shot while wearing a blonde wig. In a second snapshot, she wore the same outfit but got down on her knees and leaned forward, putting her thumb to her mouth.
The Australian stunner wore nothing at all in a third picture, as she creatively covered her bust with a knee while putting on a pair of her beloved kitten heels.
Censori's surroundings were barren and dreary, with no furniture. She did her playful poses on a tan carpet with gauzy curtains covering a window behind her. The flash of Ye's camera was visible going off in the pane.
No Smiling for the Camera
Fans were extremely divided with the former architect's body-baring displays.
"Do you have any respect for yourself?" one person asked, while a second user claimed, "He’s treating her like an object, no respect to her — very sad to see."
A third joked: "Body: 10/10. Outfit: still loading."
However, a fourth person raved: "Warning: viewing this may cause overheating."
A fifth proposed, "I think it’s time for Ye to do a whole Bianca-themed album, as she is clearly his muse and brings out the best in him creatively."
She Loves the Attention
Censori is hardly Ye's puppet, as some fans have suggested. Sources told RadarOnline.com she's "fully into" the stunts and it has "nothing" to do with the lunatic rapper turned designer.
The insider spilled that Censori's seemingly desperate naked bids for attention stem from jealousy over Ye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, 44, while making a "desperate bid to carve out her own identity and fortune."
Kardashian famously used her curves in risqué ways on her way to eventually building an eye-watering billion-dollar empire.
Censori has yet to come close to achieving the reality star's fame or fortune, and she's becoming frustrated with how she's still resorting to going nearly in the buff to make headlines.
The source added: "Kanye promised to turn her into a global fashion icon, but two years on, it’s mostly been words without action.
"He hasn't launched any collections for her or gotten her big magazine features.
"She's followed his demands but feels let down and exploited."
Grammys Flashback
Censori's most infamous attention grab was when she arrived on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammy Awards in a black fur coat, only to disrobe and reveal she was nearly nude in a lewd, see-through "invisible" dress.
Ye, 48, praised his wife's "bravery" after he stood proudly by as she bared it all for the cameras.
"She been dressing naked for 2 years (sic). Now all of a sudden it’s a stunt," he sneered in a rant on X. "Every single b---- on the planet wish they had her bravery body platform and access to money and a husband that supported (their) personal expression. There are a lot of things that had to converge for this moment to happen.”