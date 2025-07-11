Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Hailey Bieber

Angry Hailey Bieber Hits Out at 'Losers' Who Doubted her Marriage to Husband Justin Bieber — as He Drops Surprise New Album 'Swag' Amid Breakdown Fears

picture of Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber has lashed out at her and husband Justin's detractors, dubbing them 'losers' as he drops new album.

July 11 2025, Published 12:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hailey Bieber has hit out at "losers" who doubted her marriage as husband Justin dropped a surprise new album.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 28, took to social media to blast her critics, hinting the rumored strife in her relationship with the Canadian singer was caused by stress associated with his eagerly anticipated album.

Article continues below advertisement

Hitting Back

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Hailey hinted issues between herself and Justin were down to stresses over album release.

Article continues below advertisement

Re-posting a photo of Justin's massive Swag billboard in NYC's Times Square, she wrote in caption: "Is it finally clocking to you f---ing losers?"

Justin's surprise album announcement Thursday also included intimate promotional photos featuring wife Hailey and their 11-month-old son Jack Blues.

The couple, who wed in 2018, welcomed their first child last August.

And the baby boy appeared in the moody portfolio for Swag, which was photographed by 31-year-old Justin's longtime pal Rory Kramer in the countryside by a barn.

Article continues below advertisement

Erratic Behavior

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Justin's career has been overshadowed by concerns surrounding his well-being.

Article continues below advertisement

In one image, Justin held his diaper-clad son, whose face was turned away from the camera, against him as he posed under the sun in a white tank top that flashed his tattoos.

The star also modeled acid-washed jeans that were worn super low to reveal his underwear.

And little Jack Blues had on no shirt, just his white diaper, as mom Hailey cradled him in one arm while Justin posed just feet away from his family.

For the shoot, Hailey had on little makeup and her hair down as she looked sleepy while in a white tank top and jeans as well as sneakers.

Justin also posted several shots without Jack as he and Hailey showed off their romantic chemistry for the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

One image captured the couple posing face-to-face with Justin's arm wrapped around Hailey's slim waist.

The images were taken to promote Justin's seventh full-length album

He teased fans with his return to music on Thursday afternoon with billboards with Swag on them in major cities around the world as he releases his new music on Friday.

However, despite Hailey's claims the couple is going strong, the album does allude to a dark time between the pair in lyrics about them "taking a break" and "testing patience" in the song Walking Away.

Article continues below advertisement

'Walking Away'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
greg gutfeld foxnews

EXCLUSIVE: Gasbag Greg Gutfeld 'Being Mercilessly Trolled Behind His Back By Fox Colleagues' as They 'Cannot Stand His Giant Ego'

photo of brad pitt and angelina jolie

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt 'Plotting to Bankrupt Angelina Jolie With Winery Court Battle' — And How He's in Danger of Being Estranged From His Kids Forever

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

A song in Justin's new album, Walking Away, documents strife in his marriage to Hailey.

After months of rumors about the state of the A-list couple's marriage, amid concern for Justin's well-being due to his erratic behavior, Justin has vowed to "change" for his wife following a rocky period

"Days go by so fast, don't wanna spend them with you / So tell me why you're throwing stones at my back / You know I'm defenseless," he sang in the first verse.

"Girl, we better stop before we say some s--- / We've been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break," he continued.

But the chorus and subsequent verses paint a picture of their enduring love despite strife.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.