Angry Hailey Bieber Hits Out at 'Losers' Who Doubted her Marriage to Husband Justin Bieber — as He Drops Surprise New Album 'Swag' Amid Breakdown Fears
Hailey Bieber has hit out at "losers" who doubted her marriage as husband Justin dropped a surprise new album.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the model, 28, took to social media to blast her critics, hinting the rumored strife in her relationship with the Canadian singer was caused by stress associated with his eagerly anticipated album.
Hitting Back
Re-posting a photo of Justin's massive Swag billboard in NYC's Times Square, she wrote in caption: "Is it finally clocking to you f---ing losers?"
Justin's surprise album announcement Thursday also included intimate promotional photos featuring wife Hailey and their 11-month-old son Jack Blues.
The couple, who wed in 2018, welcomed their first child last August.
And the baby boy appeared in the moody portfolio for Swag, which was photographed by 31-year-old Justin's longtime pal Rory Kramer in the countryside by a barn.
Erratic Behavior
In one image, Justin held his diaper-clad son, whose face was turned away from the camera, against him as he posed under the sun in a white tank top that flashed his tattoos.
The star also modeled acid-washed jeans that were worn super low to reveal his underwear.
And little Jack Blues had on no shirt, just his white diaper, as mom Hailey cradled him in one arm while Justin posed just feet away from his family.
For the shoot, Hailey had on little makeup and her hair down as she looked sleepy while in a white tank top and jeans as well as sneakers.
Justin also posted several shots without Jack as he and Hailey showed off their romantic chemistry for the camera.
One image captured the couple posing face-to-face with Justin's arm wrapped around Hailey's slim waist.
The images were taken to promote Justin's seventh full-length album
He teased fans with his return to music on Thursday afternoon with billboards with Swag on them in major cities around the world as he releases his new music on Friday.
However, despite Hailey's claims the couple is going strong, the album does allude to a dark time between the pair in lyrics about them "taking a break" and "testing patience" in the song Walking Away.
'Walking Away'
After months of rumors about the state of the A-list couple's marriage, amid concern for Justin's well-being due to his erratic behavior, Justin has vowed to "change" for his wife following a rocky period
"Days go by so fast, don't wanna spend them with you / So tell me why you're throwing stones at my back / You know I'm defenseless," he sang in the first verse.
"Girl, we better stop before we say some s--- / We've been testing our patience / I think we better off if we just take a break," he continued.
But the chorus and subsequent verses paint a picture of their enduring love despite strife.