EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Behind Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Not Getting Married as Actor 'Struggles' to Balance Lust for Flings With Co-Parenting Dad Duties

photo of katy perry and orlando bloom
Source: MEGA

July 18 2025, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have ended their nine‑year relationship — and insiders tell RadarOnline.com the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is torn between his “carnal instincts” and co-parenting responsibilities.

“Orlando’s finding it hard to balance casual flings with fatherhood,” a source close to the former couple said. “He’s caught in between wanting freedom and staying grounded for their daughter.”

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, announced their split in a joint statement.
Source: MEGA

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, announced their split in a joint statement confirming they’re focusing on raising their daughter, Daisy Dove, 4, amid months of speculation.

The pair began dating in 2016, briefly separated in 2017, then got engaged in February 2019 and welcomed Daisy in August 2020.

Their relationship never reached the altar — and insiders now say Perry’s focus on family conflicted with Bloom’s “secret desire all along” to go back to being a playboy.

One source said: “Orlando was a big ladies’ man before he got with Katy, and this never really changed.

“That’s not to say he cheated — but he definitely found it hard going from the party lifestyle to being a settled dad.

“Katy sensed it, and this is why they never ended up walking up the aisle together.

“And now he’s single again, Orlando’s gone back to his true colors and is back on the prowl for easy, casual flings.”

Photo of Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

A source claimed 'Orlando often kept his distance emotionally.'

Another source said of Bloom and Perry’s differences: “They had very different ways of dealing with stress and communicating. Katy was fully invested and tried hard to hold things together, but Orlando often kept his distance emotionally.”

The tension, they added, was another major reason they never made it down the aisle — though their daughter has always kept them connected.

Bloom has recently made headlines again over his return to his playboy persona.

At Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s extravagant wedding in Venice in late June, Bloom danced with the Kardashians and was photographed in flirtatious moments with various guests — an appearance that drew criticism and fresh scrutiny toward the couple’s “amicable” split.

Photo of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Despite the pain of her breakup, Perry’s inner circle is optimistic for her future.

One insider said: “He was getting close to Kim Kardashian and definitely acting flirty after the ceremony.”

Others noted he was mingling heavily at the pre-wedding party and seemed eager to let loose — though his team maintains he stayed within respectful limits.

Sources also say Bloom’s sudden return to a freer lifestyle has clashed with his role as a father. “He’s enjoying the attention he gets from younger women,” said the source.

“But balancing that with being a responsible co-parent to Daisy is creating real tension for him — it’s starting to take a toll.”

Perry, meanwhile, continues her Lifetimes world tour, often performing while very visibly bearing the weight of her separation from Bloom.

“She’s putting on a strong face when the spotlight’s on,” said a friend. “But behind the scenes, it’s been emotionally exhausting. The tour has pushed her to the edge, but she’s still doing everything she can to stay present for Daisy.”

“People close to her believe this breakup might actually be a blessing,” said a source. “She’s reconnecting with who she is outside of the relationship, and realizing she doesn’t need Orlando to feel whole.”

Photo of Orlando Bloom
Source: MEGA

Bloom was spotted in Italy flying solo.

The insider added added: “The public mood has shifted too — instead of criticism, there’s real empathy for what she’s going through.”

As Bloom indulges in the freedom of single life, he and Perry continue to appear together at family events, keeping Daisy at the center of their decisions.

They were photographed aboard a yacht in Italy shortly after the split announcement with Bezos and his news bride — an appearance insiders tell us was “orchestrated to preserve a sense of normality.”

An insider said: “Orlando and Katy’s break is far more than a failed engagement — it's the culmination of differences in values, parenting and priorities.

“And while they may never have their wedding, both appear united in their first and most important role — co‑parents to their little girl.”

