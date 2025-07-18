EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Behind Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Not Getting Married as Actor 'Struggles' to Balance Lust for Flings With Co-Parenting Dad Duties

Perry, 40, and Bloom, 48, announced their split in a joint statement confirming they’re focusing on raising their daughter, Daisy Dove, 4, amid months of speculation.

The pair began dating in 2016, briefly separated in 2017, then got engaged in February 2019 and welcomed Daisy in August 2020.

Their relationship never reached the altar — and insiders now say Perry’s focus on family conflicted with Bloom’s “secret desire all along” to go back to being a playboy.

One source said: “Orlando was a big ladies’ man before he got with Katy, and this never really changed.

“That’s not to say he cheated — but he definitely found it hard going from the party lifestyle to being a settled dad.

“Katy sensed it, and this is why they never ended up walking up the aisle together.

“And now he’s single again, Orlando’s gone back to his true colors and is back on the prowl for easy, casual flings.”