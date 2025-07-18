Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Secrets Behind Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Had 'Zero Presence' at Harry's Royal Family Peace Summit Talk

prince william and kate middleton had zero prescence at harrys royal family peace summit talk

July 18 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were notably absent from the jaw-dropping recent royal reconciliation effort by Prince Harry – for one simple reason, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A source told us: “They and their representatives were not asked, and they wouldn’t have gone if they were. They don’t want to be part of a PR show.”

Secret Talks Shock

The royal couple were met with headlines after a trip.
Source: MEGA

The royal couple were met with headlines after a trip.

The royal couple, both 43, had just returned from watching Jannik Sinner defeat Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 14, when they were met with headlines revealing a secret peace summit between Prince Harry’s and King Charles’ aides.

Held at the Royal Over-Seas League in central London — just steps from Clarence House — the meeting was described as the first formal attempt to mend the fractured relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family.

But William and Catherine were “totally left out,” our insider added.

Sources say the couple had no knowledge of the talks, which involved the King’s communications secretary Tobyn Andreae, 51, and Meredith Maines, 39, the chief communications officer to Harry and Meghan.

Liam Maguire, the Sussexes’ UK-based PR chief, was also present.

“It’s telling that William and Catherine had no representative at the meeting,” said a source familiar with royal protocol.

“They weren’t informed, and the fact it leaked almost immediately shows why they’re keeping their distance. Trust has been broken.”

The rift between the Waleses and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has deepened steadily since Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal duties in 2020.

And the publication of Spare, Harry’s 2023 memoir, along with the couple’s Netflix docuseries, revealed private family conversations and leveled accusations against senior royals, including Catherine.

Who Made Who Cry?

William is said to be still 'particularly distressed' by claims Catherine made Markle cry.
Source: MEGA

William is said to be still 'particularly distressed' by claims Catherine made Markle cry.

William is said to be still “particularly distressed” by claims Catherine made Markle cry during a pre-wedding dispute in 2018, and by broader allegations of racism within the royal family — charges later tied to the King and Catherine by biographer Omid Scobie in a Dutch version of his book Endgame, though he denied authorizing the translation.

Following the Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021, where some of these allegations were first aired, William told a reporter: “We’re very much not a racist family,” in a rare and pointed public response.

According to those close to him and Kate, the issue isn’t merely hurt feelings, but a complete erosion of trust.

William 'Values Loyalty'

Photo of Prince William and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The rift deepened since Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal duties.

“William values loyalty above everything,” said a source who has worked with the palace. “Once that’s gone, you’re out. He might forgive in time, but forgetting is something else entirely.”

Despite reports of the London peace summit as a sign of progress, the Waleses have remained intentionally distant.

A family friend said: “It’s not about grand gestures. It’s about accountability — and that’s still missing.”

Catherine, who is still struggling with the aftermath of her cancer fight, has kept a low profile in recent months.

Insiders say the health of the Princess and the well-being of their children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6 — remain her and William’s couple’s top priority this summer.

No further talks between aides are currently scheduled, and sources close to William say that, without a meaningful apology from Harry and Meghan, any reconciliation is unlikely to involve the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry's Royal Peace Talks 'Mean Nothing' Without Prince William
Source: MEGA

Catherine is still struggling with the aftermath of her cancer fight.

