EXCLUSIVE: Secrets Behind Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Had 'Zero Presence' at Harry's Royal Family Peace Summit Talk

The royal couple, both 43, had just returned from watching Jannik Sinner defeat Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon on Sunday, July 14, when they were met with headlines revealing a secret peace summit between Prince Harry’s and King Charles’ aides.

Held at the Royal Over-Seas League in central London — just steps from Clarence House — the meeting was described as the first formal attempt to mend the fractured relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family.

But William and Catherine were “totally left out,” our insider added.

Sources say the couple had no knowledge of the talks, which involved the King’s communications secretary Tobyn Andreae, 51, and Meredith Maines, 39, the chief communications officer to Harry and Meghan.

Liam Maguire, the Sussexes’ UK-based PR chief, was also present.

“It’s telling that William and Catherine had no representative at the meeting,” said a source familiar with royal protocol.