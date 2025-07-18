Your tip
Kate Beckinsale

Fresh Trauma for Troubled Kate Beckinsale as Actress Announces Death of Mother, 78, After 'Immeasurable Suffering' and Admits She's 'Paralysed With Grief'

picture of Kate Beckinsale and Judy Low
Source: MEGA/@KATEBECKINSALE;INSTAGRAM

Kate Beckinsale has announced the passing of her beloved mom who she revealed last year had been battling stage 4 cancer.

July 18 2025, Published 8:45 a.m. ET

Kate Beckinsale says she's "paralysed by grief" after announcing the death of her mother.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 51, who had been keeping a bedside vigil alongside Judy Low, admitted her beloved mom died in her arms on July 15, aged 78, after "immeasurable suffering."

Moving Tribute

Source: @KATEBECKINSALE;INSTAGRAM

Beckinsale confirmed her mom's passing on Instagram.

Low's cause of death has not been confirmed however Beckinsale previously revealed her mother has been battling stage four cancer for the past two years.

Her death comes 18 months after the death of Low's second husband and Beckinsale's stepfather Roy, who died in January 2024.

He was hospitalised in Los Angeles in December 2023 after suffering "a massive stroke" while battling two forms of cancer, which he was diagnosed with in the summer prior.

Tragically this wasn't the first time Low was widowed after the shock death of her first husband Richard Beckinsale in 1979, when the Serendipity star was just five-years-old.

Embedded Image
Source: @KATEBECKINSALE;INSTAGRAM

Beckinsale had supported her mom during her health battle, right until the very end.

Sharing the news of her mother's death on Thursday, Beckinsale posted a compilation of snaps on Instagram as she penned: "I don't want to post this. I am only posting this because I have had to register my mother's death certificate and it will soon become public record.

"She died the night of July 15th in my arms after immeasurable suffering. I have not picked all the best photos, nor the best videos, because I cannot bear to go through my camera roll yet.

"I deeply apologise to any of her friends who are finding out this way or through the press, but I cannot go through her phone.

"I am paralysed. Jude was the compass of my life, the love of my life, my dearest friend. The vastness and huge heart of this tiny woman has touched so many people who love her dearly.

"She has been brave in so many ways, forgiving sometimes too much, believing in the ultimate good in people and the world is so dim without her that it is nearly impossible to bear."

'My Greatest Fear'

Embedded Image
Source: @KATEBECKINSALE;INSTAGRAM

The actress also reflected on her father's passing in the post, who she lost at just five-years-old.

She finished: "Mama, I love you so much. This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here. Oh my Mama.. I'm sorry, I'm so sorry. I am so sorry."

Beckinsale also reflected on the pain of losing both of her parents, adding: "This has been my greatest fear since finding my father dead at five and I am here.

"Oh my Mama.. I'm sorry, I'm so sorry. I am so sorry."

stus image templates
Source: @KATEBECKINSALE;INSTAGRAM

The 'Serendipity' blamed her dramatic weight-loss on a "deeply painful" situation.

The actress recently hinted her mother’s poor health contributed to her dramatic weight loss.

She told a fan that a "deeply painful" situation was the reason why her appearance had changed, after posting a series of bikini snaps on Instagram prompted concern from her followers.

The fan commented: "You don't look good. I think you honestly need help," and "Oh sweetheart, I honestly think you have a problem!!!"

She clapped back, writing: "Yes, I do. I'm going through one of the most deeply painful times of my life. The body keeps the score."

