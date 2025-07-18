EXCLUSIVE: Prince William At The Center of Embarrassing Bribery Scam – Royal Charity Sponsor Busted For Selling Fake 'Private Meetings' With The Future King for $25K
Polo-playing Prince William is mired in a new "cash-for-access" scandal – after the sponsor of a polo match royal charity event tried to curry favor by milking rich guests, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The barefaced bid? $27,000-a-pop soirees to meet William's charitable inner circle.
Millionaire Monday Stainer, the Filipino-British organizer of Prince William's charitable summer polo events, the Royal Charity Polo Cup, is under fire for peddling access to the future king.
"Prince William is not aware of and would be appalled by" the ticketing scam at his invitation-only affair, royal palace insiders said.
Sponsor Scam
"Nobody gets direct access to a guest, sent to sit at the Prince's dinner table, or offered personal time unless they're in the inner circle," said one London concierge network, stating donations to her own foundation could secure them access to the event – or even to Prince William himself.
She recently emailed special invitations that described the princely perk for big-bucks ticket buyers: "Patron contributions start from £20,000 sterling [about $27,000] – includes full access plus a private audience with Prince William and Princess Catherine."
The invite added: "As the Patron of the Monday Foundation, we are inviting your charitable support, in return for which you will be welcomed to this exclusive occasion."
That means the prince's team raked in up to $1.4 million in just one night.
Past Charity Problems
Royal palace sources condemned the royal access-for-donor scheme, insisting, "There are lies" with Stainer.
She has so far failed to comment about the supposed scheme.
The shameful incident recalled King Charles' scandal that broke in the summer of 2022, where someone in his name was hand-passed a whopping $3.7 million by Arab moneybags Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, a former prime minister of oil-loaded Qatar, in 2015.
The cash – given to Charles during several private meetings with Al Thani in London – was virtually stuffed in a suitcase, a carrier bag and shopping bags from the upscale Fortnum & Mason department store.
A source said Charles' aides had opened the suitcase and counted the bounty.
A royal spokesperson said the money was passed to one of the prince's charities, and the decision to accept it was made by the charity's trustees, who "carried out the appropriate governance."
"Correct processes were followed."
Another review said that accounts for the "Prince of Wales's Charitable Fund" said, in part, "There is no suggestion the payments were illegal."