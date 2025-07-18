EXCLUSIVE: Prince William At The Center of Embarrassing Bribery Scam – Royal Charity Sponsor Busted For Selling Fake 'Private Meetings' With The Future King for $25K

Polo-playing Prince William is mired in a new "cash-for-access" scandal – after the sponsor of a polo match royal charity event tried to curry favor by milking rich guests, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The barefaced bid? $27,000-a-pop soirees to meet William's charitable inner circle.

Millionaire Monday Stainer, the Filipino-British organizer of Prince William's charitable summer polo events, the Royal Charity Polo Cup, is under fire for peddling access to the future king.

"Prince William is not aware of and would be appalled by" the ticketing scam at his invitation-only affair, royal palace insiders said.